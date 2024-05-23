In Memoriam – Travis Heermann

Travis Heermann (22 October 1969 – 26 April 2024), also writing as T. James Logan, was a prolific and award-winning author, ghostwriter, poet, screenwriter, filmmaker, producer, editor, and publisher. In addition to a lifetime of creative accomplishments, Heermann was a beloved volunteer for the SFWA Publications team.

In prose, Heermann wrote novels, such as The Hammer Falls, The Ronin Trilogy, Rogues of the Black Fury, and Death Wind (co-written), many under his own Bear Paw Publishing. He wrote a multitude of short stories, published across a range of genre magazines and anthologies. He wrote for young adults and middle-grade readers under the T. James Logan, and wrote extensively for franchises such as Firefly Roleplaying Game, Legend of Five Rings, EVE Online, and BattleTech.

His interests in writing spanned multimedia. He wrote for comics, games, and stage, and his screenplays Where the Devil Resides and That Long Black Train won Best Of awards at the 2018 Silver Screen Festival and 2019 Crimson Screen Festival, respectively. In 2021, he launched a film production company, Bear Paw Films. Its first project was a horror comedy short film called Demon for Hire, which won multiple awards including Best Director, Best First-Time Filmmaker, and Best Short. In 2022, he was chosen as Author Guest of Honor at Mile High Con 54.

Heermann was, above all, a fun person. He loved being a poker player, riding bikes, and playing guitar. He lived in the United States, Japan, and New Zealand, and traveled extensively.

Writer and translator M. L. Clark remembers, “For the years I volunteered alongside Travis through SFWA, I was so thankful for his good cheer, his sharp eye, and his playful wit in all our meetings and correspondence. His last message to me was especially kind and supportive. The world is lesser for his absence.”

Author Kevin J. Anderson notes, “Travis Heermann was big talent full of big ideas and big energy. He was a prime mover in the Colorado writing community, always warm and friendly, funny, and eager to help. He never lost his childlike sense of wonder, or his exuberance for whatever project was next on his plate. He generously gave his time and expertise to many other writers, and I was proud to call him my friend.”

Travis Heermann lived 54 years.