SFWA Market Report For February

Welcome to the February edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

It Was Paradise

The Tributary

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Abyss & Apex (Recently Opened)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov Press

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book XI

Clarkesworld Magazine

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Frivolous Comma

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

Nature: Futures

Planet Scumm (Recently Opened)

PodCastle (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders

The Cosmic Background

Torch Literary Arts

Uncharted Magazine

Utopia Science Fiction

Worlds of Possibility (Recently Opened)

Wrath Month

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Fantasy Magazine

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast

Mysterion

Witch Craft (Permanent)

Other Opportunities

Al Blanchard Award

The Green Feather Award

The Tomorrow Prize

Upcoming Market Changes

Abyss & Apex‘s Submission window ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Book XI‘s “Things” theme ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Stories” theme begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.

Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.

Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

The Green Feather Award temporarily closes soon.

The Tomorrow Prize temporarily closes soon.

The Tributary‘s Submission window ends soon.

Worlds of Possibility permanently closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.