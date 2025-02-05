SFWA Market Report For February
Welcome to the February edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Abyss & Apex (Recently Opened)
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov Press
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book XI
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Frivolous Comma
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
Nature: Futures
Planet Scumm (Recently Opened)
PodCastle (Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Samovar
Small Wonders
The Cosmic Background
Torch Literary Arts
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Worlds of Possibility (Recently Opened)
Wrath Month
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Fantasy Magazine
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast
Mysterion
Witch Craft (Permanent)
Other Opportunities
Al Blanchard Award
The Green Feather Award
The Tomorrow Prize
Upcoming Market Changes
Abyss & Apex‘s Submission window ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Book XI‘s “Things” theme ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Stories” theme begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.
Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.
Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
The Green Feather Award temporarily closes soon.
The Tomorrow Prize temporarily closes soon.
The Tributary‘s Submission window ends soon.
Worlds of Possibility permanently closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.