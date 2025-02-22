Statement from the SFWA Board: New Director-at-Large!

The SFWA Volunteer Board of Directors is thrilled to introduce you to Day Al-Mohamed. Day is an author, filmmaker, and disability policy executive.

Day was appointed to the board in February, and she joined us for her first board meeting on Wednesday, February 19.

Welcome, Day!

Our Board of Directors

President: Kate Ristau

Vice President: Anthony W. Eichenlaub

CFO: Jonathan Brazee

Secretary: Steven D. Brewer

Directors-at-Large:

Christine Taylor-Butler Phoebe Barton Noah Sturdevant Alton Kremer Day Al-Mohamed (Appointed Feb 1, 2025)

We encourage you to get to know your board and let us know how we can best serve you, the organization, and the genre.