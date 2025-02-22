Statement from the SFWA Board: New Director-at-Large!
The SFWA Volunteer Board of Directors is thrilled to introduce you to Day Al-Mohamed. Day is an author, filmmaker, and disability policy executive.
Day was appointed to the board in February, and she joined us for her first board meeting on Wednesday, February 19.
Welcome, Day!
Our Board of Directors
President: Kate Ristau
Vice President: Anthony W. Eichenlaub
CFO: Jonathan Brazee
Secretary: Steven D. Brewer
Directors-at-Large:
Christine Taylor-Butler
Phoebe Barton
Noah Sturdevant
Alton Kremer
Day Al-Mohamed (Appointed Feb 1, 2025)
We encourage you to get to know your board and let us know how we can best serve you, the organization, and the genre.