2020 Election Question Results

During the recent SFWA elections, the results of which can be found here, the voting members of the organization also voted on two questions. Certified by the elections committee, the results are below:

Question: Should SFWA allow writing of graphic novels and comics in science fiction, fantasy, horror, and related genres to be used as qualification for membership?

Yes 95.18%

No 4.82%

Question: As noted in the January 31st email to members, “active members” has a specific meaning, thus leading to our need to change our membership class name for Active members. Which name would you prefer to be called?

Full Member 47.19%

General Member 11.99%

Regular Member 6.89%

Voting Member 33.93%

In the coming weeks, the board will be discussing the implementation of the graphic novel question and will make an announcement when the rules for admittance under the new rules are open.