SFWA Looking for New Blog Editor

The Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America are seeking to fill the position of blog editor for the SFWA Blog. BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) and other marginalized candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. This position pays a modest stipend monthly and will begin in August 2020, with a possibility of renewal in August 2021. The position will require roughly 15-20 hrs per month. It is not location-dependent; communication and tasks will be done primarily online via email, Google Meetings, Zoom, or Skype.

Applications for the SFWA blog editor position will be open from Wednesday, July 8, through Wednesday, July 22, 11:59pm PST. Please submit a short personal statement (up to 450 words) and resume to webeditor@sfwa.org with “APPLICANT: SFWA Blog Editor” in the subject line. If applicable, please provide links to examples of any editing work for consideration.

We’re looking for someone with experience evaluating article pitches and editing nonfiction, particularly for online publications. The ideal candidate will have familiarity with issues of interest to SFWA’s audience, working knowledge of DEI/representation in the selection and curation of online content, and is looking for an opportunity to delve more deeply into editing and content curation related to science fiction and fantasy. Familiarity with WordPress, Google Suite, and Trello a plus but not required; training on these platforms will be provided.

The blog editor will work closely with the editor-in-chief and managing editor, with primary tasks that will include:

Evaluating article pitches with the editor-in-chief

Line/developmental editing on blog pieces

Coordinating with proofreading volunteers

Post 2-3 pieces on the blog per week ideally

Issue contracts and invoice business office for contributor payments

The blog primarily serves SF/F writers working in both short and long form prose, games, and comics, with articles between 500-800 words. Examples of topics covered on the blog include but aren’t limited to: the craft of writing, the business of writing and publishing, critical examinations of tropes in SF/F, social issues in SF/F, media tie-ins, writing across genres and formats, personal perspectives, writing for games, career transitions, writing comics, publishing with a small press, what to know about self-publishing, and managing multiple projects. Articles can take the form of an essay, reported piece, how-to, listicle, and Q&A.

To learn more about SFWA’s staff, mission, and the blog, please visit our website.