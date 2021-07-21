Michi Trota Resigns as SFWA Editor-in-Chief

As many of SFWA’s publications are available to the speculative fiction community at large and the general public, we want to share that our editor-in-chief, Michi Trota, has stepped down from her position.

For the last year and a half, Michi has played a vital role in building up SFWA’s Publications department. She’s helped to define many of the roles and processes that will enable our staff to continue to produce quality publications, including The Bulletin, our annual Nebula Showcase Anthology, our monthly member newsletter The Singularity, and the bimonthly New Releases Newsletter.

Michi wanted to share the following statement:

It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve as SFWA Editor-in-Chief. Being the first person of color to step into this role at SFWA was an opportunity I had never envisioned for myself, and I can’t thank former president Mary Robinette Kowal, current president Jeffe Kennedy, and both recent and current board members for providing the support, resources, and autonomy necessary for me to succeed in this role. Their actions have set a gold standard for what I will look for in future roles with other organizations, and I’m excited to apply what I’ve learned with SFWA to my ever-expanding editorial role at the BIPOC-led news organization Prism.

I’m sad to leave, but beyond proud of the work that I was able to accomplish during my time at SFWA. I have the utmost faith and trust in the SFWA publications team—Managing Editor Kevin Wabaunsee, Art Director Lauren Raye Snow, Blog Editor C.L. Clark, Communications Manager Rebecca Gomez Farrell, as well as our incredible volunteers—to continue evolving and building SFWA Publications into more than I could imagine. Thank you to everyone who made my time with SFWA such a wonderful experience. I can’t wait to see what’s next.

With the competent publications team Michi helped to assemble in place, the SFWA Board has full faith in the ability of that team and SFWA’s executive staff to continue working on all existing projects. This includes The Bulletin’s 2021 Winter/Spring double issue, which has been delayed but is now expected to be released in August. Guest editors Sascha Stronach and Yilin Wang will be in charge of curating its next two issues, as previously announced.

Additionally, we anticipate releasing Nebula Showcase #55 in August, and aim to release #56 by the end of the year. Our newsletters have come out on a mostly regular schedule for the past year, and we expect that to continue.

We wish Michi continued success at Prism, and we know she’ll still be actively involved in the speculative fiction community, as she has been her whole career.

Please join us in wishing Michi well in her future endeavors!

The SFWA Publications Team