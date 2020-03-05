SFWA Market Report for March
Welcome to the March edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
87 Bedford Historic Fantasy Anthology
Aurelia Leo Originals
Disturbia
Happy Hellidays
Lovecraft Mythos Anthology (Flame Tree)
Rigor Morbid Anthology Series
Currently Open
Al Blanchard Award
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Augur (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Daily Science Fiction
Deep Magic
Drabblecast
El Chapo Review
Escape Pod
Everything Change Climate Fiction Contest (Recently Opened)
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online
Future Science Fiction Digest
Grantville Gazette
Grantville Gazette: Universe Annex
Highlights
Hybrid Fiction
Infinite Worlds Magazine
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
Midnight in the Pentagram
Nature: Futures
Ogrezine
PodCastle(Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Rune Bear Quarterly(Recently Opened)
Samovar
Selene Quarterly Magazine(Recently Opened)
Strange Horizons
Terraform
The Dark
The Kid’s Ark
Thrilling Words
Zooscape
Recently Closed
Abyss & Apex
Compelling Science Fiction
Quantum Shorts Flash Fiction Competition
See the Elephant(Permanent)
Silk & Steel: An Adventure Anthology of Queer Ladies(Permanent)
The New Modality
Upcoming Market Changes
Arsenika‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Halloween” Theme ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Dinovember” Theme begins and ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Disturbia temporarily closes soon.
El Chapo Review temporarily closes soon.
Escape Pod Flash Fiction Contest Series begins soon.
Lovecraft Mythos Anthology (Flame Tree)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Midnight in the Pentagram permanently closes soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Selene Quarterly Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
•••
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.