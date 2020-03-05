SFWA Market Report for March

Welcome to the March edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

87 Bedford Historic Fantasy Anthology

Aurelia Leo Originals

Disturbia

Happy Hellidays

Lovecraft Mythos Anthology (Flame Tree)

Rigor Morbid Anthology Series

Currently Open

Al Blanchard Award

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Augur (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Daily Science Fiction

Deep Magic

Drabblecast

El Chapo Review

Escape Pod

Everything Change Climate Fiction Contest (Recently Opened)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online

Future Science Fiction Digest

Grantville Gazette

Grantville Gazette: Universe Annex

Highlights

Hybrid Fiction

Infinite Worlds Magazine

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Midnight in the Pentagram

Nature: Futures

Ogrezine

PodCastle(Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Rune Bear Quarterly(Recently Opened)

Samovar

Selene Quarterly Magazine(Recently Opened)

Strange Horizons

Terraform

The Dark

The Kid’s Ark

Thrilling Words

Zooscape

Recently Closed

Abyss & Apex

Compelling Science Fiction

Quantum Shorts Flash Fiction Competition

See the Elephant(Permanent)

Silk & Steel: An Adventure Anthology of Queer Ladies(Permanent)

The New Modality

Upcoming Market Changes

Arsenika‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Halloween” Theme ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Dinovember” Theme begins and ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Disturbia temporarily closes soon.

El Chapo Review temporarily closes soon.

Escape Pod Flash Fiction Contest Series begins soon.

Lovecraft Mythos Anthology (Flame Tree)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Midnight in the Pentagram permanently closes soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Selene Quarterly Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.