Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America’s 2020 Nebula Award Finalists

THREE DAYS OF ONLINE VIDEO PANELS WITH REAL-TIME INTERACTION

MAY 29 – 31

SFWA’s 2020 Nebula Awards will be one of the highlights of the SFWA Nebula Conference. This year’s conference is transforming into an entirely virtual conference. It will be presented live and in interactive form from May 29th-31st. The innovative program will convey the essence of the in-person Nebula Conference, albeit in an all-online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Nebula Awards Ceremony will be seen live online by people around the globe,” said Mary Robinette Kowal, SFWA President. “While the circumstances are difficult, we’re excited that the conference is more accessible than when in a physical location.”

As part of the celebration of the Nebula Award winners, SFWA has partnered with audio-first entertainment studio Podium Audio to adapt, produce and distribute its 55th Nebula Awards Showcase Anthology, edited by Cat Valente, in audio format. A top publisher of science-fiction and fantasy audiobooks, Podium Audio is on the forefront of discovering new authors and voice artists from the U.S. and around the world.

“Since the first publication of the Nebula Anthology in 1966, the yearly collection has only been available in print. Expanding into the world of audiobooks offers new opportunities for expression and outreach,” says Kowal. “We’re delighted to partner with the innovative and experienced team at Podium Audio.”

There are multiple writing categories and their respective finalists for the 2020 Nebula Awards listed below and, of course, the Nebula Awards ceremony itself will stream live at 8 pm Eastern on May 30th.

Please visit https://nebulas.sfwa.org for the latest details.

2020 Nebula Awards Categories and Finalists:

Best Novel

“Marque of Caine” by Charles E. Gannon,

“The Ten Thousand Doors of January” by Alix E. Harrow

“A Memory Called Empire” by Arkady Martine

“Gods of Jade and Shadow” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

“Gideon the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir

“A Song for a New Day” by Sarah Pinsker

Best Novella

“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom” by Ted Chiang

“The Haunting of Tram Car 015” by P. Djèlí Clark

“This Is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

“Her Silhouette, Drawn in Water” by Vylar Kaftan

“The Deep” by Rivers Solomon, Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes

“Catfish Lullaby” by A C Wise

Best Novelette

“A Strange Uncertain Light” by G. V. Anderson

“For He Can Creep” by Siobhan Carroll

“His Footsteps, Through Darkness and Light” by Mimi Mondal

“The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye” by Sarah Pinsker

“Carpe Glitter” by Cat Rambo

“The Archronology of Love” by Caroline M. Yoachim

Best Short Story

“Give the Family My Love” by A. T. Greenblatt

“The Dead, In Their Uncontrollable Power” by Karen Osborne

“And Now His Lordship Is Laughing” by Shiv Ramdas

“Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island” by Nibedita Sen

“A Catalog of Storms” by Fran Wilde

“How the Trick Is Done” by A C Wise

Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation

Captain Marvel written by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Marvel Studios)

The Mandalorian: “The Child”, Jon Favreau (Disney+) written by Jon Favreau (Disney+)

Good Omens: “Hard Times” written by Neil Gaiman (Amazon Studios and BBC Studios)

Watchmen: “A God Walks into Abar” written by Jeff Jensen and Damon Lindelof (HBO)

Avengers: Endgame written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Marvel Studios)

Russian Doll: “The Way Out” written by Allison Silverman and Leslye Headland (Netflix)

Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction

“Cog” by Greg van Eekhout, published by HarperCollins

“Sal and Gabi Break the Universe” by Carlos Hernandez

“Catfishing on CatNet” by Naomi Kritzer

“Dragon Pearl” by Yoon Ha Lee

“Peasprout Chen: Battle of Champions” by Henry Lien

“Riverland” by Fran Wilde

Best Game Writing

Outer Wilds by Kelsey Beachum, published by Mobius Digital

The Outer Worlds by Leonard Boyarsky, Kate Dollarhyde, Paul Kirsch, Chris L’Etoile, Daniel McPhee, Carrie Patel, Nitai Poddar, Marc Soskin, and Megan Starks

The Magician’s Workshop by Kate Heartfield

Disco Elysium by Robert Kurvitz

Fate Accessibility Toolkit by Elsa Sjunneson-Henry, Jess Banks, Laurel Bell, C.D. “Casey” Casas, Lillian Cohen-Moore, Brian Engard, Philippe-Antoine Ménard, Clark Valentine, Mysty Vander, and Zeph Wibby

About the Nebulas

The Nebula Awards® are voted on, and presented by, full members of Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, Inc. Founded as the Science Fiction Writers of America in 1965 by Damon Knight, the organization began with a charter membership of 78 writers; it now has more than 2000 members, among them many of the leading writers of science fiction and fantasy.

Since 1965, the Nebula Awards® have been given each year for the best novel, novella, novelette, and short story eligible for that year’s award. The Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation was added in 2000, followed by the Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction in 2005, and the Nebula Award for Best Game Writing in 2018. An anthology including the winning pieces of short fiction and several runners-up is also published every year.

About Podium Audio

Podium Audio is an audio-first entertainment studio that finances, develops, produces, and distributes immersive audio content. It gained international notice for turning unknown author Andy Weir’s e-book The Martian into the most successful audiobook in the world. Podium Audio remains at the forefront of discovering new literary and voice talent, focused on supporting, nurturing, and discovering independent authors and narrators from the U.S. and around the world. It is an industry leader in the audiobook genres of Science Fiction and Fantasy and a pioneer in bringing the popular Science Fiction sub-genres of GameLit, LitRPG, Wuxia, and Asian fantasy to the fore. Additionally, Podium publishes mystery/thriller, young adult, romance, and non-fiction genres.

Top-selling authors who have partnered with Podium for multiple long-term agreements include Craig Alanson (Expeditionary Force), Andrew Rowe (Arcane Ascension), Lindsay Buroker (Star Kingdom) and Game-Lit Pioneer Harmon Cooper (Death’s Mantle) as well as fan-favorite voice performers R.C. Bray (Expeditionary Force, The Martian), Luke Daniels (Ascend Online), Andrea Parsneau (Death’s Mantle) and Nick Podehl (A Pattern of Shadow and Light). www.podiumaudio.com.