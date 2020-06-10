SFWA Joins Forces with Book Industry Health Insurance Partnership to Provide Members with Health Insurance Options

On June 10, the Book Industry Health Insurance Partnership (BIHIP), a coalition of nine organizations, including Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA), announced a partnership with Lighthouse Insurance Group (LIG) Solutions to provide its US-based members with a choice of health insurance options. Joining SFWA in this partnership are American Booksellers Association, American Society for Indexing, Authors Guild, Book Industry Study Group, Graphic Artists Guild, Independent Book Publishers Association, Novelists Inc., and Western Writers of America Inc.

SFWA began working on a US health insurance solution for our members in 2010. The insurance landscape at the time did not allow coverage for members in multiple states. In April 2018, SFWA joined forces with BIHIP to begin vetting various companies for health insurance programs with an initial goal to create an association health plan (AHP).

BIHIP was formed following a presidential executive order that expanded eligibility for organizations to pool resources across state lines to offer members health insurance at negotiated rates. BIHIP’s goal, however, had to be modified when the executive order was deemed illegal. The government appealed the ruling, and the case is still in the courts.

With expanded AHPs currently off the table, the coalition modified its goal to find a company that could provide the coalition members with extensive knowledge of the health insurance market to help members navigate the wide array of insurance options, including ACA-compliant major medical, Medicare/supplements, short term policies, vision, dental, critical care, supplemental coverage, as well as small group/Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs).

Additionally, the coalition wanted to ensure everyone could take advantage of the benefit, including: association staff and their immediate family; individual members and their immediate family; business owners and their W2 employees; 1099-employees/independent contractors; and association volunteers.

The partnership with LIG Solutions addresses all of these goals, and the coalition is committed to launching the program by the fall.

LIG Solutions is a division of Lighthouse Insurance Group, an insurance advisor with experience in the health, life, and Medicare insurance industry. LIG Solutions offers insurance solutions for associations, societies, membership organizations, and other affinity groups. LIG Solutions helps people understand their health benefits and different plan options to determine the appropriate health insurance option. While health insurance agents typically only represent one carrier, LIG broadens consumers’ choices and can sell insurance from many insurance companies in all 50 states.

For more information on this new offering, please look for a document with FAQs regarding SFWA’s partnership with LIG Solutions in the next week. Enrollment will begin in the autumn.