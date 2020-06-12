SFWA Announces Year-Round Online Education and Networking Events

When SFWA pivoted from our annual in-person convention to the Nebula Conference Online, one of the things we realized immediately was that it would give us a platform to host continuing education and networking opportunities year-round. We thought that we would ease into it, but after seeing the vibrant community that formed during the Nebula weekend, the board has decided that it is worth nurturing immediately.

The 2020 Nebula Conference Online is now a year-round virtual extension of the yearly Nebula conference. Focusing on content relevant to professionals in the genre, attendees will have access to the recorded 2020 career management, professional development, and expert knowledge panels through April 2021.

In addition, the conference provides new ways to create community connections through interactive weekly writing dates, a reading series, mentoring sessions, live Q&As, workshops, access to the Slack community, and virtual room parties. Membership also comes with a subscription to SFWA’s quarterly magazine, The Bulletin.

You do not need to be a member of SFWA to participate. We encourage anyone associated with the field to join us.

This conference is accessible and we will strive to make this event comfortable, safe, and engaging for all attendees.

In addition, as part of a pledge to support Black Lives Matter, 100% of registration fees for the 2020 Nebula Convention Online content during the month of June will go directly to the Carl Brandon Society and the Black Speculative Fiction Society.

We have also created a matching program for the 2020 Nebula Convention Online so that each registration purchased in June creates a seat for a Black writer. If you are a Black writer who would like one of these free registrations, please email events@sfwa.org for instructions on how to register.

We hope that those of you who are already members of the 2020 Nebula Conference Online will continue to enjoy the community and that our new guests will enjoy this year’s voyage.