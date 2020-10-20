Call for Submissions: Sci-Fi StoryBundle

The SFWA Self Publishing Committee is happy to announce that we are open for submissions for the next SFWA Science Fiction StoryBundle, which will run from February 10 to March 4. The theme for the bundle will be Expansive Futures.

For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, StoryBundles are curated collections of books offered at a discounted price. Proceeds go to the participating authors and StoryBundle, as well as a small cut for SFWA.

We welcome writers who are not SFWA members (along with those who are, of course) to contribute their books for consideration in the bundle. The submitted books should be novel-length (>40,000 words), and trad-pub books are also welcome if the publisher agrees in writing.

To submit, email Storybundle@SFWA.org with “Expansive Futures StoryBundle” in the subject line and attach both MOBI and EPUB versions of your book. Submissions will be accepted through midnight, US Eastern Time, October 30, 2020. Participants will be notified by November 15, so that any books enrolled in Amazon KDP Select (Kindle Unlimited) will have time to be brought out of exclusivity before the bundle is released.

You must have the rights to enter the StoryBundle, and it must not be in Amazon’s KDP Select for the time that the bundle is published. Participants will be selected collectively by the SFWA Self Publishing Committee (SPC). It also cannot be free/permafree; the minimum price is $0.99. If it is in Kindle Unlimited, please let us know when your re-enroll date is so we can make sure and prioritize looking at your novel.

We are looking forward to reading your submissions!