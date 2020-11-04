SFWA Market Report For November
Welcome to the November edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Deep Magic
Derelict
Escape Pod
Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online
Jim Baen Memorial Short Story Award
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
Nature: Futures
PseudoPod(Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Terraform
The Modern Deity’s Guide to Surviving Humanity
When Worlds Collide
Recently Closed
Campfire Macabre(Permanent)
Cast of Wonders
Constellation Magazine (Constelación)
Dark Matter Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Strange Horizons
The Reinvented Heart(Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
Beyond the Veil permanently closes soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fireside‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series.