SFWA Market Report For November

Welcome to the November edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Beyond the Veil

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Deep Magic

Derelict

Escape Pod

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online

Jim Baen Memorial Short Story Award

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Nature: Futures

PseudoPod(Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Terraform

The Modern Deity’s Guide to Surviving Humanity

When Worlds Collide

Recently Closed

Campfire Macabre(Permanent)

Cast of Wonders

Constellation Magazine (Constelación)

Dark Matter Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Strange Horizons

The Reinvented Heart(Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Beyond the Veil permanently closes soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fireside‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series.