SFWA Market Report For December
Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Deep Magic
Derelict
Escape Pod
Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)
Jim Baen Memorial Short Story Award
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
Nature: Futures
PodCastle(Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Terraform
The Modern Deity’s Guide to Surviving Humanity
When Worlds Collide
Recently Closed
Apex Magazine
Beyond the Veil(Permanent)
Disturbia(Permanent)
Fireside
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
PseudoPod
Upcoming Market Changes
Apex Magazine‘s Closed For Submissions ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Departure Mirror opens soon.
Derelict permanently closes soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
FIYAH‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Closed For Submissions ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Rune Bear Quarterly‘s “Dead of Winter” Theme ends soon.
Strange Horizons‘s Submission Window begins soon.
The Modern Deity’s Guide to Surviving Humanity permanently closes soon.
When Worlds Collide permanently closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series.