SFWA Awards the 2021 Givers Fund Grants

Each year, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) gives out multiple awards from our Givers Fund to organizations, activities, and public interest programs that further SFWA’s mission. As a 501(c)3 charitable organization, we aim to promote, advance, and support science fiction and fantasy writing in the United States and elsewhere, by educating and informing the general public and supporting and empowering science fiction and fantasy writers.

We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Givers Fund Grants. Please join us in congratulating them and in supporting the projects they are undertaking to elevate the speculative fiction genres and their writers. Here is the complete list:

Congratulations to you all! Applications are always open for Givers Fund Grants, and previous recipients are welcome to reapply. The deadline to apply for our 2022 awards is October 1, 2021. You can apply anytime between now and then by completing the application found on the Givers Fund Grant informational page. You can also watch video tips for applying and a webinar on the Givers Fund Grant at SFWA’s YouTube channel.

To learn more about SFWA’s benevolent funds, head here.