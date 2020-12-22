SFWA Awards the 2021 Givers Fund Grants
Each year, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) gives out multiple awards from our Givers Fund to organizations, activities, and public interest programs that further SFWA’s mission. As a 501(c)3 charitable organization, we aim to promote, advance, and support science fiction and fantasy writing in the United States and elsewhere, by educating and informing the general public and supporting and empowering science fiction and fantasy writers.
We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Givers Fund Grants. Please join us in congratulating them and in supporting the projects they are undertaking to elevate the speculative fiction genres and their writers. Here is the complete list:
- Locus Publications, a genre periodical and charity, for their workshops for SF/F writers
- Firkin Press, which publishes the free online fantasy short fiction magazine Beneath Ceaseless Skies
- University City Public Library, to support and buy books for their Orcs & Aliens book discussion group that focuses on SF/F titles
- Reel Stories, a charity that helps young women and girls create, write, and film their stories, many of which are SF/F
- Odyssey Writing Workshop Charitable Trust, the charity that supports the six-week Odyssey Writing Workshop for emerging SF/F writers
- Dream Foundry, an online community space for new and emerging writers to obtain advice and support
- Alpha Workshop, a part of Parsec Inc, a summer workshop for high school students who want to write SF/F
- Space Cowboy Books, a small CA bookshop that produces the Simultaneous Times podcast as part of its reading series for West Coast SF/F writers
- Ephemera Reading Series, a Canadian reading series focusing on marginalized and diverse SF/F writers and other creative artists in the US and Canada.
Congratulations to you all! Applications are always open for Givers Fund Grants, and previous recipients are welcome to reapply. The deadline to apply for our 2022 awards is October 1, 2021. You can apply anytime between now and then by completing the application found on the Givers Fund Grant informational page. You can also watch video tips for applying and a webinar on the Givers Fund Grant at SFWA’s YouTube channel.
To learn more about SFWA’s benevolent funds, head here.