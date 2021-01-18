In Memoriam – Storm Constantine

Storm Constantine (b.1956) died on January 14 following a long illness. Constantine published her first novel, The Enchantments of Flesh and Spirit, in 1987, kicking off her long-running Wraeththu series, which is comprised of multiple trilogies as well as several short stories. She later published books in the Corinna Trogarden series, the Grigori Trilogy, and the Magravandias Chronicles. Constantine also published the novel Silverheart in collaboration with Michael Moorcock. She co-edited several anthologies set in her Wraeththu universe with Wendy Darling and an original anthology with Paul Houghton.

Her debut novel earned her a Lambda nomination and over the years she was nominated for the British Science Fiction Award, the British Fantasy Award, and the James Tiptree, Jr. Award.

Constantine was an expert in the occult and tarot and published nonfiction work on both subjects, including the works The Inward Revolution in collaboration with Deborah Benstead and Bast and Sekhmet: Eyes of Ra, with Eloise Coquio.

In 2003 , Constantine founded Immanion Press in order to reprint her own works as well as the works of other niche authors and non-fiction writers. Although Immanion published authors such as Tanith Lee, Brian Stableford, Ian Watson, and Freda Warrington over the years it focused more on works on paganism, myth and mythology, and magic.