In Memoriam – Mary Elizabeth Sheridan

Mary Elizabeth Sheridan (b.1938) died on January 17. Sheridan served as the administrator for the Clarion Writers Workshop in East Lansing, Michigan for three decades. Sheridan worked as a liaison between the workshop and the university, arranging to make sure everything ran as smoothly as possible for the workshop attendees and the visiting instructors. When Clarion moved to UC San Diego, Sheridan worked with the new team to ensure the transition to the new location would be as transparent as possible, explaining to the new team the traditions of the Workshop and how it was managed. Clarion established a scholarship fund in her name in 2006 after the workshop moved to San Diego.