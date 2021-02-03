SFWA Market Report For January/February

Welcome to the January/February edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

It Gets Even Better

Mermaids Monthly

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Out There: Into the Queer New Yonder

Upon a Twice Time

Currently Open

1986 Anthology

Al Blanchard Award(Recently Opened)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine(Recently Opened)

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction(Recently Opened)

Deep Magic(Recently Opened)

Escape Pod

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)(Recently Opened)

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

Fireside(Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Lightspeed(Recently Opened)

Little Blue Marble

Nature: Futures

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Terraform

The Arcanist

Zooscape

Recently Closed

Baffling Magazine

Cast of Wonders

Constelación Magazine (Constellation)

Constellary Tales(Permanent)

Departure Mirror

Derelict(Permanent)

Diabolical Plots

El Chapo Review(Permanent)

FIYAH

Jim Baen Memorial Short Story Award

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Mysterion

PodCastle

Strange Horizons

The Modern Deity’s Guide to Surviving Humanity(Permanent)

When Worlds Collide(Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

1986 Anthology permanently closes soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Dominion: An Anthology of Speculative Fiction from Africa and the African Diaspora Anthology Series‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Escape Pod‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window (in parallel with open submissions): authors of the African diaspora and the African continent begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Fireside‘s Submission Window ends soon.

FIYAH‘s “Sound and Color” Theme begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.

It Gets Even Better permanently closes soon.

Lightspeed‘s “Science Fiction” Theme begins and ends soon.

Lightspeed‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors for “Fantasy” Theme begins and ends soon.

Lightspeed‘s “Fantasy” Theme begins soon.

Lightspeed‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors for “Science Fiction” Theme ends soon.

Out There: Into the Queer New Yonder‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window Reprints that originally appeared in 2021 Anthologies and Collections begins soon.

The Wild Hunt Anthology‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Upon a Twice Time‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series.