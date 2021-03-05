SFWA Market Report For March

Welcome to the March edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Darkness Blooms

Orion’s Belt

Currently Open

Al Blanchard Award

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Augur(Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Deep Magic

Escape Pod(Recently Opened)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

FIYAH(Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest(Recently Opened)

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Lightspeed(Recently Opened)

Little Blue Marble

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Nature: Futures

PodCastle(Recently Opened)

PseudoPod(Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Strange Horizons(Recently Opened)

Terraform

The Arcanist

Recently Closed

1986 Anthology(Permanent)

Departure Mirror

Fireside

It Gets Even Better(Permanent)

Out There: Into the Queer New Yonder(Permanent)

The Wild Hunt Anthology(Permanent)

Upon a Twice Time(Permanent)

Zooscape

Upcoming Market Changes

Augur‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme begins soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Escape Pod‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window (in parallel with open submissions): authors of the African diaspora and the African continent ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Lightspeed‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors for “Fantasy” Theme ends soon.

Lightspeed‘s “Fantasy” Theme begins and ends soon.

Nightmare Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors begins and ends soon.

Nightmare Magazine‘s Open Submission Window begins and ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Uncanny‘s Novella-Only Submission Window begins soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. See the annual Award Eligibility post here! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.