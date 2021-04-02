A Statement and Plan of Support for the Asian Diaspora Communities

SFWA offers its condolences and support to the Asian diaspora communities, both in the US and worldwide. According to the FBI, the number of anti-Asian hate crimes last year rose by 100% and in many places more. Anti-Asian racism has long been a part of America’s fabric from the Page Act to the Chinese Exclusion Act and includes our own SF/F communities. We’ve seen it in the tropes and stereotypes that fetishize Asian women as dragon ladies and butterfly maidens, portray Asian people as suspicious or perpetually foreign Others, and treat Asian cultures as exotic settings to be used and consumed for entertainment.

We condemn the anti-Asian racist hate and violence that has targeted some of the most vulnerable among us, including women, seniors, disabled people, sex workers, queer folks, low-income workers, and immigrants. These attacks are influenced by narratives put forth by elected officials, public figures, and by the stories that we tell. SFWA is committed to creating a safer, more equitable industry in SF/F for Asian and Asian American creators, and other marginalized communities.

These are the actions that SFWA is taking as first steps towards making our community safer for Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander writers.

We are hosting a free seminar on responsible representation in science-fiction and fantasy. ( Sign up at this form to be notified about dates)

We are creating a free 5-part panel series by Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander creators starting with “Grief Goes Deep: on Public and Private Processing of Collective Trauma and Cultivating Mental Health.” ( Sign up at this form to be notified about dates)

We are creating a dedicated liaison to outreach to Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander writer organizations about applying for the additional grant money that we have available.

We are committing free registration for 25 Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander writers to attend the 2021 Nebula Conference.

For those who wish to learn more about what you can do to help, here is a list of resources:

Unanimously signed,

The Board of Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America