2021 Officer Election Results

Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote in the SFWA Board elections. The results as certified by the Elections Committee and the Executive Director are as follows:

President: Jeffe Kennedy

Secretary: Adam Rakunas

Director-at-Large through 2023 – 3 open positions (winning candidates listed alphabetically):

José Pablo Iriarte

Remy Nakamura

Christine Taylor-Butler

The SFWA Board and staff would like to thank the candidates who volunteered their time and expertise to run for office in the 2021 SFWA elections and those who continue to serve the organization in various ways. Many of our programs, services, committees, and the Board of Directors are run via volunteers.

The 2021 SFWA election was overseen by the Elections Committee: Maurice Broaddus, Matthew Johnson (Chair), Peng Shepherd, and Kate Baker (Advisor).

For more information on running for office in the future, please visit our information page on SFWA elections.