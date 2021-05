In Memoriam – Jan Stirling

Jan Stirling (b.1950) died on May 8. Stirling published her first story, “Were-Wench” in 1995 in the anthology Chicks in Chainmail and went on to publish stories in three additional volumes of the series. She published a total of five solo short stories and an additional six stories written in collaboration with her husband, S.M. Stirling. Over the years, Stirling was a fixture at many conventions where she was known for her kindness and compassion.