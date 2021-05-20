Call for Submissions—”Magic and Mayhem” SFWA StoryBundle

The SFWA Self-Publishing Committee is happy to announce that we are open for submissions for the next SFWA Fantasy StoryBundle. This is a great chance for our independent and small press authors to sell more books! The theme for this bundle will be “Magic and Mayhem.” While we welcome full-length fantasy novels that involve either magic or mayhem, we will give preference to stories involving the interaction between the two. Submissions will be accepted from May 20 through June 20, 2021 at 11:59pm ET.

The StoryBundle will launch October 13, 2021, and run for one month. StoryBundles are curated collections of books offered at a discounted price. Readers select what price they’d like to pay for an initial five books and can unlock up to fifteen total by contributing $15. Proceeds go to the participating authors and StoryBundle, and a small cut is donated to SFWA.

We welcome SFWA members and nonmembers to contribute their books for consideration in the bundle. The submitted books should be novel length (>40,000 words), and they must be either a standalone read or the first in a series. Traditionally published books are welcome if the publisher agrees in writing. The book cannot be available for free/permafree; it must be priced for at least $0.99.

You must have full rights to enter the StoryBundle, and it must not be in Amazon’s KDP Select for the time that the bundle is published. All accepted novelists will be notified by July 15, 2021, so that books enrolled in Amazon KDP Select (Kindle Unlimited) will have time to be brought out of exclusivity before the bundle is released. If it is in Kindle Unlimited, please let us know in your submission query when your re-enroll date is so we can make sure to notify you before you have to make a decision to re-enroll.

To submit, email Storybundle@SFWA.org with “Magic and Mayhem StoryBundle” in the subject line. Attach both MOBI and EPUB versions of your book. Participants will be selected collectively by the SFWA Self-Publishing Committee.

We are looking forward to reading your submissions!