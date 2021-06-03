SFWA Market Report For June

Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Muddy Paw Press Contest

Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction

Shadow Atlas: Dark Landscapes of the Americas

Spirit Machine

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Baffling Magazine(Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

FIYAH(Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)

Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue

Future Science Fiction Digest

If There’s Anyone Left(Recently Opened)

Inclusive Future Magazine

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Martian Magazine(Recently Opened)

Mermaids Monthly(Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Terraform

The Arcanist(Recently Opened)

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Zooscape(Recently Opened)

Recently Closed

Africa Risen(Permanent)

Cast of Wonders

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores

Darkness Blooms(Permanent)

Deep Magic(Permanent)

Departure Mirror(Permanent)

Escape Pod

Eyedolon(Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Baffling Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” Theme begins and ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holiday/Special Event” Theme begins and ends soon.

Constelación Magazine (Constellation)‘s “Love Needs No Translation / El amor no necesita traducción” Theme begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.

If There’s Anyone Left‘s Submission Window ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Martian Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Mermaids Monthly‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Muddy Paw Press Contest temporarily closes soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Shadow Atlas: Dark Landscapes of the Americas‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. Diabolical Plots published “Open House On Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell which is a finalist in both the Nebula Award and the Hugo Award. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.