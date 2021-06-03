SFWA Market Report For June
Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Muddy Paw Press Contest
Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction
Shadow Atlas: Dark Landscapes of the Americas
Spirit Machine
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Baffling Magazine(Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)
FIYAH(Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)
Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue
Future Science Fiction Digest
If There’s Anyone Left(Recently Opened)
Inclusive Future Magazine
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
Martian Magazine(Recently Opened)
Mermaids Monthly(Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Terraform
The Arcanist(Recently Opened)
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Zooscape(Recently Opened)
Recently Closed
Africa Risen(Permanent)
Cast of Wonders
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores
Darkness Blooms(Permanent)
Deep Magic(Permanent)
Departure Mirror(Permanent)
Escape Pod
Eyedolon(Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” Theme begins and ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holiday/Special Event” Theme begins and ends soon.
Constelación Magazine (Constellation)‘s “Love Needs No Translation / El amor no necesita traducción” Theme begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.
If There’s Anyone Left‘s Submission Window ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Martian Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Mermaids Monthly‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Muddy Paw Press Contest temporarily closes soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Shadow Atlas: Dark Landscapes of the Americas‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series.