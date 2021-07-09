SFWA Market Report For July

Welcome to the July edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Life Beyond Us: An Original Anthology of SF Stories and Science Essays

The Big Issue

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)

Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue

Future Science Fiction Digest

If There’s Anyone Left(Recently Opened)

Inclusive Future Magazine

Issues in Earth Science

khoréo magazine (khoreo)(Recently Opened)

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction(Recently Opened)

Mysterion(Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction

Orion’s Belt

PodCastle(Recently Opened)

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Spirit Machine

Terraform

The Arcanist(Recently Opened)

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Zooscape

Recently Closed

Baffling Magazine

Compelling Science Fiction(Permanent)

Martian Magazine

Mermaids Monthly

Muddy Paw Press Contest

Shadow Atlas: Dark Landscapes of the Americas(Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Abyss & Apex‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Young Authors begins soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holiday/Special Event” Theme ends soon.

Constelación Magazine (Constellation)‘s “Love Needs No Translation / El amor no necesita traducción” Theme begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fireside‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

FIYAH‘s “Love, Death, and Androids” Theme ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.

If There’s Anyone Left‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Inclusive Future Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Trans, nonbinary, and genderqueer authors submitting Gender-Inclusive submissions ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window Reprints that originally appeared in 2021 Anthologies and Collections ends soon.

Spirit Machine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. Diabolical Plots published “Open House On Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell which won the Nebula Award For Best Short Story! Diabolical Plots will be open for general submissions in August, and food-themed submissions in October. Applications are now open to everyone to become a First Reader for Diabolical Plots. For more information on windows and First Reader applications, follow this link. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.