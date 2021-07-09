SFWA Market Report For July
Welcome to the July edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Life Beyond Us: An Original Anthology of SF Stories and Science Essays
The Big Issue
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)
Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue
Future Science Fiction Digest
If There’s Anyone Left(Recently Opened)
Inclusive Future Magazine
Issues in Earth Science
khoréo magazine (khoreo)(Recently Opened)
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction(Recently Opened)
Mysterion(Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction
Orion’s Belt
PodCastle(Recently Opened)
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Spirit Machine
Terraform
The Arcanist(Recently Opened)
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Zooscape
Recently Closed
Baffling Magazine
Compelling Science Fiction(Permanent)
Martian Magazine
Mermaids Monthly
Muddy Paw Press Contest
Shadow Atlas: Dark Landscapes of the Americas(Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
Abyss & Apex‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Young Authors begins soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holiday/Special Event” Theme ends soon.
Constelación Magazine (Constellation)‘s “Love Needs No Translation / El amor no necesita traducción” Theme begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fireside‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
FIYAH‘s “Love, Death, and Androids” Theme ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.
If There’s Anyone Left‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Inclusive Future Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Trans, nonbinary, and genderqueer authors submitting Gender-Inclusive submissions ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window Reprints that originally appeared in 2021 Anthologies and Collections ends soon.
Spirit Machine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
•••
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. Diabolical Plots published “Open House On Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell which won the Nebula Award For Best Short Story! Diabolical Plots will be open for general submissions in August, and food-themed submissions in October. Applications are now open to everyone to become a First Reader for Diabolical Plots. For more information on windows and First Reader applications, follow this link. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.