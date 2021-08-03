SFWA Market Report—August 2021

Welcome to the August edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length category of fiction.

New Markets

Buckmxn Story Service

Xenocultivars: Stories of Queer Growth

Currently Open

Abyss & Apex (Recently Opened)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cossmass Infinities (Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Diabolical Plots (Recently Opened)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (Recently Opened)

Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue

Future Science Fiction Digest

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Life Beyond Us: An Original Anthology of SF Stories and Science Essays

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Nature: Futures

Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction

Orion’s Belt

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Terraform

The Arcanist

The Deadlands

Uncanny (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

Zooscape

Recently Closed

Addition Magazine (Permanent)

Augur

Constelación Magazine (Constellation)

Factor Four Magazine

Fireside

FIYAH

If There’s Anyone Left

Inclusive Future Magazine

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Little Blue Marble

Mysterion

PodCastle

PseudoPod

Spirit Machine (Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Abyss & Apex‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Buckmxn Story Service opens soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Young Authors ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue permanently closes soon.

Life Beyond Us: An Original Anthology of SF Stories and Science Essays‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window begins soon.

PseudoPod Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Uncanny‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Xenocultivars: Stories of Queer Growth permanently closes soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots published “Open House On Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell, which won the Nebula Award for Short Story and is nominated for the Hugo Award and the World Fantasy Award! Diabolical Plots is also open for general submissions until August 14. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.