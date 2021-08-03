SFWA Market Report—August 2021
Welcome to the August edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length category of fiction.
New Markets
Buckmxn Story Service
Xenocultivars: Stories of Queer Growth
Currently Open
Abyss & Apex (Recently Opened)
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cossmass Infinities (Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Diabolical Plots (Recently Opened)
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (Recently Opened)
Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue
Future Science Fiction Digest
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Life Beyond Us: An Original Anthology of SF Stories and Science Essays
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Nature: Futures
Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction
Orion’s Belt
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Terraform
The Arcanist
The Deadlands
Uncanny (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
Zooscape
Recently Closed
Addition Magazine (Permanent)
Augur
Constelación Magazine (Constellation)
Factor Four Magazine
Fireside
FIYAH
If There’s Anyone Left
Inclusive Future Magazine
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Little Blue Marble
Mysterion
PodCastle
PseudoPod
Spirit Machine (Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
Abyss & Apex‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Buckmxn Story Service opens soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Young Authors ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue permanently closes soon.
Life Beyond Us: An Original Anthology of SF Stories and Science Essays‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window begins soon.
PseudoPod Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Uncanny‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Xenocultivars: Stories of Queer Growth permanently closes soon.
•••
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots published “Open House On Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell, which won the Nebula Award for Short Story and is nominated for the Hugo Award and the World Fantasy Award! Diabolical Plots is also open for general submissions until August 14. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.