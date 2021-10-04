SFWA Market Report—October 2021

Welcome to the October edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length category of fiction.

New Markets

Aniko Magazine

Brave New Worlds

Noir

Shattering the Glass Slipper

Solarpunk Magazine

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores(Recently Opened)

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Death in the Mouth: an Anthology of Original Horror From People of Color

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine(Recently Opened)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

FIYAH(Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)(Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Issues in Earth Science

khoréo magazine (khoreo)(Recently Opened)

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Nature: Futures

Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Terraform

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Zooscape

Recently Closed

Fantasy Magazine

Fireside Magazine

Frozen Wavelets

Los Suelos, CA(Permanent)

Nightmare Magazine

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

The Arcanist

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Death in the Mouth: an Anthology of Original Horror From People of Color‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Diabolical Plots‘s “Diabolical Pots” Theme begins and ends soon.

Escape Pod‘s “Joy” Theme ends soon.

Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. If you are a poet, you might want to know that The Submission Grinder recently rolled out much-improved payment information for poetry markets, you might want to check them out! Diabolical Plots will open for food-themed submissions for a short window in less than a week. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.