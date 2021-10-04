SFWA Market Report—October 2021
Welcome to the October edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length category of fiction.
New Markets
Aniko Magazine
Brave New Worlds
Noir
Shattering the Glass Slipper
Solarpunk Magazine
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores(Recently Opened)
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Death in the Mouth: an Anthology of Original Horror From People of Color
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine(Recently Opened)
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
FIYAH(Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)(Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Issues in Earth Science
khoréo magazine (khoreo)(Recently Opened)
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Nature: Futures
Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Terraform
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Zooscape
Recently Closed
Fantasy Magazine
Fireside Magazine
Frozen Wavelets
Los Suelos, CA(Permanent)
Nightmare Magazine
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
The Arcanist
Upcoming Market Changes
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Death in the Mouth: an Anthology of Original Horror From People of Color‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Diabolical Plots‘s “Diabolical Pots” Theme begins and ends soon.
Escape Pod‘s “Joy” Theme ends soon.
Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. If you are a poet, you might want to know that The Submission Grinder recently rolled out much-improved payment information for poetry markets, you might want to check them out! Diabolical Plots will open for food-themed submissions for a short window in less than a week. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.