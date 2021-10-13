“Magic and Mayhem” Fantasy StoryBundle Now Available!

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America has released our newest fantasy StoryBundle! The “Magic and Mayhem” Bundle is only available from October 13 to November 4, 2021. Once November 4 passes, this collection of novels curated by the SFWA Self-Publishing Committee will never be available together again! The StoryBundle can be purchased here: https://storybundle.com/fantasy.

StoryBundles are curated collections of books offered at a steeply discounted price. This collection features fourteen books from independent and small press fantasy writers that span the sub-genres of fantasy while showcasing magic-induced mayhem, from the hilarious to the horrible and everything in between.

You can choose what you want to pay for the initial four books. Spending just $15 more unlocks ten additional books. You can also donate part of your purchase price to SFWA, ensuring further support of speculative fiction writers. Details about how StoryBundle operates are available at https://storybundle.com/faq.

J. Scott Coatsworth, chair of the SFWA Self-Publishing Committee, said, “We’ve significantly expanded our StoryBundle efforts this past year, and we’re delighted that the books in ‘Magic and Mayhem’ reflect so well the wide variety and the high quality of self-published, indie, and small press speculative fiction available today.”

The “Magic and Mayhem” StoryBundle is the result of an open submissions call in the late spring of 2021, with books selected by the SFWA Self-Publishing Committee. The list of books is as follows:

Core Bundle

By the Pact by Joanna Maciejewska

Sekhmet’s Desire by Nova Blake

Tales of the Thief-City by Gareth Lewis

The Last God of Earth by A.J. Vanderpoel

Bonus Books

Darkmage by ML Spencer

Playing with Fire: a Magical Romantic Comedy by R.J. Blain

Ragnarok Unwound by Kristin Jacques

Cutie and the Beast by E.J. Russell

Phaethon by Rachel Sharp

Quincy Harker, Year One by John G. Hartness

Once Stolen by D. N. Bryn

Last Sword in the West by Ryan Kirk

Lady Changeling by Ken Altabef

9 Tales of Raffalon by Matthew Hughes

Questions about the StoryBundle can be directed to the Self-Publishing Committee at storybundle@SFWA.org.