“Magic and Mayhem” Fantasy StoryBundle Now Available!
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America has released our newest fantasy StoryBundle! The “Magic and Mayhem” Bundle is only available from October 13 to November 4, 2021. Once November 4 passes, this collection of novels curated by the SFWA Self-Publishing Committee will never be available together again! The StoryBundle can be purchased here: https://storybundle.com/fantasy.
StoryBundles are curated collections of books offered at a steeply discounted price. This collection features fourteen books from independent and small press fantasy writers that span the sub-genres of fantasy while showcasing magic-induced mayhem, from the hilarious to the horrible and everything in between.
You can choose what you want to pay for the initial four books. Spending just $15 more unlocks ten additional books. You can also donate part of your purchase price to SFWA, ensuring further support of speculative fiction writers. Details about how StoryBundle operates are available at https://storybundle.com/faq.
J. Scott Coatsworth, chair of the SFWA Self-Publishing Committee, said, “We’ve significantly expanded our StoryBundle efforts this past year, and we’re delighted that the books in ‘Magic and Mayhem’ reflect so well the wide variety and the high quality of self-published, indie, and small press speculative fiction available today.”
The “Magic and Mayhem” StoryBundle is the result of an open submissions call in the late spring of 2021, with books selected by the SFWA Self-Publishing Committee. The list of books is as follows:
Core Bundle
- By the Pact by Joanna Maciejewska
- Sekhmet’s Desire by Nova Blake
- Tales of the Thief-City by Gareth Lewis
- The Last God of Earth by A.J. Vanderpoel
Bonus Books
- Darkmage by ML Spencer
- Playing with Fire: a Magical Romantic Comedy by R.J. Blain
- Ragnarok Unwound by Kristin Jacques
- Cutie and the Beast by E.J. Russell
- Phaethon by Rachel Sharp
- Quincy Harker, Year One by John G. Hartness
- Once Stolen by D. N. Bryn
- Last Sword in the West by Ryan Kirk
- Lady Changeling by Ken Altabef
- 9 Tales of Raffalon by Matthew Hughes
Questions about the StoryBundle can be directed to the Self-Publishing Committee at storybundle@SFWA.org.