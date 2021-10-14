Special Double Issue #216 of The Bulletin Now Available!

The Bulletin #216 is now available for download for SFWA members and participants of the 2021 Nebula Conference Online.

Cover: “La Cantarita” by John Picacio

This issue is special in more ways than one. Not only does it cover Winter/Spring 2021 and the 56th Nebula Awards®, it’s also the final issue edited by Michi Trota, who stepped down this summer as SFWA’s editor-in-chief. You can find Michi’s letter of farewell, 12 amazing articles on the speculative fiction industry from an outstanding list of authors, as well as a farewell letter from former SFWA President Mary Robinette Kowal and a welcome letter from current SFWA President Jeffe Kennedy.

SFWA members and Nebula 2021 participants can refer to our recent emails for instructions on how to download the issue. If you are not yet either, and you’d like a copy of this special double issue, you can still purchase a 2021 Nebula Conference registration!

Artwork by Lauren Raye Snow

In addition to The Bulletin #216, the $125 registration gains you access to the following exclusive benefits:

Admittance to our Weekly Writing Dates with special guest hosts, every Sunday at 2pm Pacific.

Access to the archived recordings of all 24 professional development panels that took place during the conference in June.

Invitations to periodic networking events on our fabulous Hopkinson Suite aboard the Airship Nebula (i.e., socializing in Zoom breakout rooms! There’s a Halloween party on 10/30…)

Admittance to the live Zoom tampings of new episodes of Narrative Worlds, our Worldbuilding conversation series, with host Kate Elliott.

Registrations are valid for all events and the archives through April 2022, and can be purchased at events. sfwa.org.

The Bulletin #216 Table of Contents:

Incoming President’s Note by Jeffe Kennedy

“Writing Afrofuturism and Black Joy in SFF for Young Readers” by Maurice Broaddus

“Breaking into Publishing Isn’t Easy, But If You’re Not in America, It’s Even Harder” by Sascha Stronach

“Developing Games and Developing as a Parent” by Karlyn Meyer

“On Writing Narratives, Questioning Standards, and Oral Traditions in Storytelling” by K. S. Villoso

“Graphic Novel Production Schedules Are Too Short—and the Publishing Industry Should Care About It” by Nilah Magruder

“What Speculative Fiction Writers Can Learn from the Origins and Evolution of the Wuxia Genre” by Yilin Wang

Outgoing President’s Note by Mary Robinette Kowal

Nebula Awards Coverage: Finalists & Winners List Remarks on Honorees The 37th Damon Knight Grand Master Nalo Hopkinson by Tobias S. Buckell The 2020 Kevin O’Donnell, Jr. Service to SFWA Award Recipient: Connie Willis by Shanna Swendson 2020 Kate Wilhelm Solstice Award Recipients: Ben Bova, Rachel Caine, & Jarvis Sheffield by Shanna Swendson 2020 Nebula Awards Toastmaster Aydrea Walden by Shanna Swendson

“Managing a Creator’s Public Profile and Navigating Audience Entitlement” by Amber Benson

“Activist SFF Isn’t Just About Good Intentions” by Vida Cruz

“Creating Character Arcs in Games Writing” by Natalia Theodoridou

“Why Writing Second Person POV Appeals to Marginalized Writers” by Valerie Valdes

“With Great Power” by Khaalidah Muhammad-Ali

“Processing Trauma in SFF” by Sarah Gailey

SFWA News by Rebecca Gomez Farrell

Editor’s Column by Michi Trota

Thanks go out to our whole publications team, and our great SFWA volunteers, for pulling this issue together. We hope it enriches your career! If you have any questions about The Bulletin, direct them to publications@sfwa.org.

The SFWA Publications Team