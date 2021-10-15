We Need You! SFWA is Hiring a Nebula Conference Manager!

Position: Part-Time SFWA Nebula Conference Project Manager

Application Open: October 15th, 2021 – October 29th, 2021

Start Date: Immediate

Pay: Starting at $15,000

How to Apply: Apply Here

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America was founded in 1965, and the SFWA Nebula Awards were launched one year later in 1966. Beginning with a one night ceremony accompanied by a banquet, the event has grown into a multi-day professional development, career-focused, networking opportunity for publishing industry professionals. Celebrating over fifty years in recognizing outstanding science fiction, fantasy, and related genre fiction, SFWA is looking for a conference project manager (CPM).

The SFWA Nebula CPM would be responsible for all project management activities associated with the annual SFWA Nebula Conference. In 2022, the organization will be offering a hybrid model of the conference, with both an online component and in-person event. The CPM would be leading the entire 2022 Conference, supervising and working closely with the online conference project manager.

The CPM will oversee and drive all aspects of the SFWA hybrid model including volunteer training and oversight, promotional efforts, the awards ceremony, banquet, food & beverage, sponsorships, facilities management, programming content, communications, technology including on-site and online audio-visual components, and other areas of the SFWA Nebula Conference as required.

Responsibilities:

Manage entire conference budget with SFWA executive staff and finance department;

Give monthly written status reports on all aspects of the conference to operations and the SFWA Board of Directors;

Collaborate with the Events team to improve department-wide project management including leading event kick-off, team, and departmental meetings, task tracking, ensuring adequate coverage on all events, schedules and event metrics;

Manage hotel liaison, food and beverage, and audio-visual teams if not directly handling;

Travel to cities under consideration for future events, create appropriate RFPs for duration and capacity of conference;

Collaborate with the SFWA Online Conference project manager on integrated and related conference events that will be shared via the hybrid model;

Work closely with SFWA Volunteer Coordinators to make sure conference is adequately staffed throughout the online and in-person event;

Provide pre-con and on-site/website guidance, support, and coordination for Nebula Conference volunteers and identified coordinators/leads;

Create processes related to documentation and process improvement;

Work with Nebula Awards Commissioner, Awards Ceremony Coordinator, and SFWA Operations/Board to ensure a professional quality awards ceremony;

Proofread confidential press releases and winners’ lists sent to the award production company.

Qualifications & Desired Skills

5+ years of event/conference planning (conferences over 300 attendees);

Working knowledge of integration between online (streaming to remote and worldwide audiences) and in-person events;

Ability to travel to events site for preplanning if necessary and for the dates surrounding the conference;

Facilitation skills;

Responsive and clear written communication; ability to communicate gently and diplomatically with volunteers.

Ability to work independently and exhibit an aptitude for multi-tasking;

Highly organized and systematic, with attention to detail;

Excellent time management & adherence to deadlines;

Sense of diplomacy and cross-cultural interpersonal skills;

Ability to work efficiently under pressure;

Ability to delegate;

Excellent computer skills;

Ability to handle large volumes of registrations and manage multiple databases;

Problem-solving skills.

Software Used:

Trello, Airtable, MS Word, MS Excel, WordPress, Memberpress, Chatroll, Boxcast, Youtube, Wild Apricot Membership Management, Gmail, Google suite, Slack/Discord, Zoom, and Airmeet.

Compensation:

This is a remote, part time position beginning immediately with the heaviest workload happening between March through May. Biweekly meetings will begin upon hire with the events team, and the online conference team. Onsite presence required during the in-person conference and online at virtual events. Travel expenses will be covered. There will be a debrief expected after the main conference in June. Compensation starts at 15K and is negotiable based on experience. Candidates must be US-based, eligible for legal employment, and will need to submit timesheets upon a monthly basis.

EEO Statement

SFWA is committed to providing a safe, fair, empowering, and equitable workplace for all individuals. Our goal is to be a diverse workplace that is representative of the authors and industry professionals we serve. We encourage persons from underrepresented and marginalized communities to apply. We do not discriminate on the basis of race; color; sex; gender identity or expression; marital, civil union or domestic partnership status; family medical history or genetic information; religion; national origin; sexual orientation; age; veteran status; disability status; or any applicable characteristics by law.

If you would like to apply, or know of anyone who may be interested in the position, please fill out the following form:

Apply Here