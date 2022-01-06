SFWA Market Report—January 2022
Welcome to the January edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
206 Word Stories
Christmas Gothic Short Stories
From the Ashes: An Anthology of Elemental Urban Fantasy
Horror That Represents You
Luminescent Machinations: Queer Tales of Monumental Invention
Proton Reader
Seize the Press
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest
Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction
Currently Open for Submissions
Air and Nothingness Press
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine(Recently Opened)
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Aurelia Leo
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
CatsCast
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Compelling Science Fiction Short Stories(Recently Opened)
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction(Recently Opened)
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)(Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Martian Magazine(Recently Opened)
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Mysterion(Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction
Orpheus + Eurydice Unbound
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Solarpunk Magazine(Recently Opened)
The Arcanist
The Reinvented Detective
Uncharted Magazine
Recently Closed for Submissions
Augur
Baffling Magazine
Brave New Worlds (Permanent)
Cast of Wonders
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores
FIYAH
Noir (Permanent)
Quantum Shorts Flash Fiction Competition
Shattering the Glass Slipper (Permanent)
Terraform (Permanent)
The Deadlands
Zooscape
Upcoming Market Changes
CatsCast temporarily closes soon.
Christmas Gothic Short Stories permanently closes soon.
Compelling Science Fiction Short Stories permanently closes soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Horror That Represents You‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Luminescent Machinations: Queer Tales of Monumental Invention permanently closes soon.
Martian Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window For Black and African authors with “Afro-Solarpunk” Theme begins and ends soon.
The Deadlands opens soon.
The Reinvented Detective‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.