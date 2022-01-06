SFWA Market Report—January 2022

Welcome to the January edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

New Markets

206 Word Stories

Christmas Gothic Short Stories

From the Ashes: An Anthology of Elemental Urban Fantasy

Horror That Represents You

Luminescent Machinations: Queer Tales of Monumental Invention

Proton Reader

Seize the Press

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest

Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction

Currently Open for Submissions

Air and Nothingness Press

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine(Recently Opened)

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Aurelia Leo

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

CatsCast

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Compelling Science Fiction Short Stories(Recently Opened)

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction(Recently Opened)

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)(Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Martian Magazine(Recently Opened)

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Mysterion(Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction

Orpheus + Eurydice Unbound

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Solarpunk Magazine(Recently Opened)

The Arcanist

The Reinvented Detective

Uncharted Magazine

Recently Closed for Submissions

Augur

Baffling Magazine

Brave New Worlds (Permanent)

Cast of Wonders

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores

FIYAH

Noir (Permanent)

Quantum Shorts Flash Fiction Competition

Shattering the Glass Slipper (Permanent)

Terraform (Permanent)

The Deadlands

Zooscape

Upcoming Market Changes

CatsCast temporarily closes soon.

Christmas Gothic Short Stories permanently closes soon.

Compelling Science Fiction Short Stories permanently closes soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Horror That Represents You‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Luminescent Machinations: Queer Tales of Monumental Invention permanently closes soon.

Martian Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window For Black and African authors with “Afro-Solarpunk” Theme begins and ends soon.

The Deadlands opens soon.

The Reinvented Detective‘s Submission Window ends soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.