Scroundrels in Space: A SFWA StoryBundle Now Available!

The con artists, thieves, and space pirates of tomorrow fascinate us, all the more because these motley ne’er-do-wells so often end up saving the universe despite their incorrigibility! Pick up the SFWA Scoundrels in Space StoryBundle by February 24 and get to know twelve such spacefarers. They live on the fringes of a dozen wildly different worlds, until circumstances force each of them into hard choices and more adventure than they expected. Buy the StoryBundle here!

This year the SFWA Independent Authors Committee had the pleasure of sorting through a hundred (100!) excellent books as we narrowed our selection down to these 12 special stories.

Meet some of our favorite scoundrels:

The Quantum Magician – Derek Künsken’s fascinating novel about a genetically engineered man so intelligent and curious that he turns to theft to entertain his insatiable mind, until one deception forces him to face his true potential.

The Blackwing War – K.B. Spangler’s wonderful new release about a deeply different alien life-form, a human witch adept at communicating with this mysterious being, and the trouble they cause once they discover the secrets behind an interstellar war.

House of Shards – Walter Jon Williams’s droll tale of the adventures of two master thieves, an obsessed cop, an asteroid resort catering to the rich, and a fabulous jewel that captures the light of a dying sun.

Barbarians of the Beyond – Matthew Hughes’s entertaining story of derring-do set in the Jack Vance Universe, in which a tough young woman returns to the world of her captivity to steal a treasure to buy her parents’ freedom.

Flotsam – R J Theodore’s lavishly detailed portrait of Peridot and the desperate scavengers combing its skies for treasure in a surprising steampunk meets first contact story.

Border Crosser – Tom Doyle’s darkly comic social commentary that details the adventures of a charismatic spy while taking a sly look at a forbidden AI, religious zealotry, violent borderline personality, and sex.

For StoryBundle, you decide what price you want to pay. For $5 (or more, if you’re feeling generous), you’ll get this core bundle of 4 books in any ebook format—available WORLDWIDE!

Flotsam by R J Theodore

Severance by Chris Bucholz

Toccata System by Kate Sheeran Swed

Tyche’s Flight by Richard Parry

If you pay the bonus price of at least $20, you get all 4 of the core bundle books, plus 8 more books, for a total of 12!

Lex Talionis by R. S. A. Garcia

Wreckers by George Ellis

The Quantum Magician by Derek Künsken

The Blackwing War by K.B. Spangler

House of Shards by Walter Jon Williams

Barbarians of the Beyond by Matthew Hughes

Border Crosser by Tom Doyle

Romance on Four Worlds: a Casanova Quartet by Tom Purdom

This bundle is available only for a limited time via http://www.storybundle.com! It allows easy reading on computers, smartphones, and tablets as well as Kindle and other ereaders via file transfer, email, and other methods. You get multiple DRM-free formats (.epub, .mobi) for all books!

You can also choose to donate a portion of your purchase to SFWA, helping to support or mission to promote, advance, and support science fiction and fantasy writing in the United States and elsewhere.