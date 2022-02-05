SFWA Names the 2022 Givers Fund Grants Recipients!

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) Grants Committee has awarded 25 organizations, activities, and public interest programs with 2022 Givers Fund Grants ranging from $350 to $4,800. Since 2014, when SFWA transitioned to an active 501(c)3 charitable organization, the nonprofit association has given away over $250,000 in grants from its Givers Fund.

Givers Fund Grants are intended to aid projects that further SFWA’s mission to promote, advance, and support science fiction and fantasy writing around the world. This fund is made possible with the generosity of donors from our community and partnerships within the publishing landscape. We’d like to thank all of our donors who help make this program a reality. If you’d like to donate to this endeavor or the other SFWA charitable funds, please go to www.sfwa.org/donate.

Lou Berger, chair of the SFWA Grants Committee, said, “The Givers Grant Committee was pleased to receive so many grant requests for 2022 projects and programs. Special thanks to Jessica Reisman and Nancy Shrock for serving on the volunteer committee with me, and thanks to the always amazing Oz Drummond and Nathan Lowell, SFWA’s comptroller and chief financial officer, respectively, for their Herculean efforts to give the Committee the insights they needed to most efficiently distribute the monies.”

The recipients of the 2022 SFWA Givers Fund Grants are as follows:



Arisia, Inc.

Can*Con

Convergence Events

Dream Foundry

Firkin Press/Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Friends of the Augusta County Library

Gooding Public Library Foundation

khoreo magazine, Inc.

Little Blue Marble Magazine

Noah K. Sturdevant

Northfield Public Library

Norwescon

Odyssey Writing Workshops Charitable Trust

Parsec, Inc./Confluence

Partnership for HOPE Center

Reckoning Press

Santa Barbara Public Library

Society for the Furtherance & Study of Fantasy & Science Fiction/WisCon

South African Education Project (SAEP)

Space Cowboy Books

Speculative Literature Foundation

The Clarion Foundation/Clarion San Diego

The DC Center

University City Public Library

University of Wyoming/LaunchPad



A few words from 2022 grant recipients:

Katrina Archer, editor and publisher of Little Blue Marble Magazine – “We truly appreciate the SFWA Givers Grant program. For a small, issue-oriented publication like ours whose funding relies on personal donations and patronage, the Givers Grant has been instrumental towards keeping our commitment that the magazine remains free to read.”

Nick Wood, charter founder member of the African Speculative Fiction Society – “I am absolutely thrilled to receive a Givers Fund Grant from the SFWA to further the writing of new African speculative futures amongst young township residents in Cape Town. The funds to run this workshop, requested by the South African Education Project, did not exist, so I am delighted SFWA has stepped into the breach.”

Isabel Yap, Clarion Foundation secretary – “The Clarion Foundation is incredibly grateful to be a recipient of SFWA’s Givers Fund grants. We will be using the funding to support the talented students in our Ghost Class who have been eagerly awaiting their workshop during these challenging times.”

Please join us in congratulating all the 2022 Givers Fund Grant recipients, and in supporting the projects they are undertaking to elevate the speculative fiction genres and their writers. Applications are always open for Givers Fund Grants, and previous recipients are welcome to reapply. The deadline to apply for our 2023 awards is October 1, 2022.

To learn more about all of SFWA’s benevolent funds, head here.