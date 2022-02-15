In Memoriam – Tom Dupree

Tom Dupree (November 27, 1949–February 7, 2022), a SFWA member, worked as a senior editor at Bantam Spectra during the 1990s, where he line-edited their Star Wars novels among many other titles and worked with authors such as Dan Simmons and Lisa Mason. He later became an executive editor at HarperCollins. In 1995, Dupree, along with Jennifer Hershey and Janna Silverstein, edited Full Spectrum 5, the final volume of Bantam’s science fiction anthology.

Dupree wrote both fiction and nonfiction. His first fantasy story, “The Wild Bunch,” appeared in 1995 as part of an anthology set in TSR’s Forgotten Realms. Over the next eleven years, he published ten more science fiction and fantasy stories, including one under the pseudonym Randall G. Thomas. Most of his stories appeared in either anthologies edited by Martin H. Greenberg or from TSR, and later, Wizards of the Coast. He frequently worked with Brian M. Thomsen. Tom Dupree lived 73 years.

SFWA President Jeffe Kennedy shares, “We are saddened to learn of Tom Dupree’s passing, and our sympathy goes out to his family, friends, and all who worked with him.”