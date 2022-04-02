SFWA Market Report—April 2022

Welcome to the April edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

New Markets

Bioluminescent: A Lunarpunk Anthology

riddlebird

Southeast Asian Special (Strange Horizons)

Currently Open for Submissions

Air and Nothingness Press

Al Blanchard Award

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)

From the Ashes: An Anthology of Elemental Urban Fantasy

Future Science Fiction Digest

If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Lightspeed

Little Blue Marble

Martian Magazine (Recently Opened)

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Mithila Review: Planet Democracy

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Samovar

Seize the Press

Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Recently Closed for Submissions

Cossmass Infinities

Cyberpunk-Solarpunk Anthology

Everything Change Climate Fiction Contest (Permanent)

Fireside Magazine (Permanent)

First Peoples Myths and Tales (Permanent)

Forest Avenue Press Disabled Author SFF Anthology

Human Monsters (Permanent)

Nightmare Magazine

Ombak Magazine (Permanent)

Orpheus + Eurydice Unbound (Permanent)

PodCastle

Retcon (Permanent)

Solarpunk Magazine

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest

Tempered Tales: Medusa (Permanent)

The Arcanist

The Book of Witches (Permanent)

The Last Five Minutes of a Storm (Permanent)

Uncanny

Zooscape

Upcoming Market Changes

Bioluminescent: A Lunarpunk Anthology‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

FIYAH‘s “Food and Cuisine” Theme ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Southeast Asian Special (Strange Horizons)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The Librarian‘s Submission Window begins soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.