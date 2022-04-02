SFWA Market Report—April 2022
Welcome to the April edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
Bioluminescent: A Lunarpunk Anthology
riddlebird
Southeast Asian Special (Strange Horizons)
Currently Open for Submissions
Air and Nothingness Press
Al Blanchard Award
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
From the Ashes: An Anthology of Elemental Urban Fantasy
Future Science Fiction Digest
If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Lightspeed
Little Blue Marble
Martian Magazine (Recently Opened)
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Mithila Review: Planet Democracy
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Samovar
Seize the Press
Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Recently Closed for Submissions
Cossmass Infinities
Cyberpunk-Solarpunk Anthology
Everything Change Climate Fiction Contest (Permanent)
Fireside Magazine (Permanent)
First Peoples Myths and Tales (Permanent)
Forest Avenue Press Disabled Author SFF Anthology
Human Monsters (Permanent)
Nightmare Magazine
Ombak Magazine (Permanent)
Orpheus + Eurydice Unbound (Permanent)
PodCastle
Retcon (Permanent)
Solarpunk Magazine
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest
Tempered Tales: Medusa (Permanent)
The Arcanist
The Book of Witches (Permanent)
The Last Five Minutes of a Storm (Permanent)
Uncanny
Zooscape
Upcoming Market Changes
Bioluminescent: A Lunarpunk Anthology‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
FIYAH‘s “Food and Cuisine” Theme ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Southeast Asian Special (Strange Horizons)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Librarian‘s Submission Window begins soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. "For Lack of a Bed" by John Wiswell, first published in Diabolical Plots, is a finalist for the Nebula Award!