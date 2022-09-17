New Nebula Conference Panel on Oct 8!

The SFWA Events Team is excited to announce our new Connecting Flights panels to serve as a bridge between the 2022 Nebula Conference Online voyage and the 2023 Nebula Hybrid Conference! Our first Connecting Flight:

Outside the Western Anglophone Hegemony: A Conversation on Writing by Asian Writers

October 8, 2022

6:00am Pacific | 3:00pm Norway | 6:30pm India | 9:00pm Singapore

Join us as we highlight the experiences of Asian writers who publish in the English language and US markets. Asian writers from across the globe will compare their craft, share tropes and traditions, and celebrate their influences. This panel will be moderated by Regina Kanyu Wang and feature Victor Fernando R. Ocampo, Vida Cruz, Lavanya Lakshminarayan, and Samit Basu.

Connecting Flight live panels will provide more of the fantastic craft and professional development content for which the Nebula Conference is known. If you already have a 2022 conference registration, you’ll be able to tune in live for this panel or watch it later in our archive. If you do not, we have good news! We have dropped the price to $75 for the remainder of our 2022 Nebula Conference Online voyage.

Registration includes our archive of nearly 50 recorded panels from the May 2022 conference weekend, invitations to join the live tapings of Narrative Worlds when they resume late fall, attendance to our Weekly Writing Dates for nonmembers (they are free for SFWA members), and special professional development and networking events throughout the year, such as this first Connecting Flight. Registrations are valid through April 2023, and you can purchase them here.

If you have any questions, please ask us at events@sfwa.org. Don’t miss this Connecting Flight aboard the Airship Nebula on October 8!