Narrative Worlds Worldbuilding Webinar Series Returns for 3rd Season!

We’re pleased to announce that the THIRD season of Narrative Worlds will debut on Sunday, October 16, at 1:00pm Pacific Time.

Part of the ongoing 2022 Nebula Conference Online, this worldbuilding webinar series is hosted by bestselling author and SFWA member Kate Elliott. Her guest for the first episode will be Agent DongWon Song. They will discuss “A Deep Dive into the Revision Process.”

Upcoming guests include Ursula Vernon, Zoraida Córdova, Dhonielle Clayton, Shannon Chakraborty, Malinda Lo, and Ken Liu! Upcoming dates for the series are November 18, December 20, January 15, February 19, March 19, April 16, and May 21.

Attendance for the live taping is free for registered attendees of the 2022 Nebula Conference. Registrations may be purchased at any time from the Nebula event website, and they include the archive of event recordings from the virtual 2022 Nebula Conference, which took place in June 2022, and access to the Nebula Weekly Writing Dates, among other benefits. The year-long registration lasts through April 2023.

Within a couple weeks after the live vidcast, Narrative Worlds episodes will be made available to the public for free on the SFWA Youtube channel. Playlists are available for Season 1 and Season 2 of Narrative Worlds.

Kate Elliott’s most recent novel is Unconquerable Sun, gender spun Alexander the Great in space. She is best known for her Crown of Stars epic fantasy series, the Afro-Celtic post-Roman alt-history fantasy (with lawyer dinosaurs) Cold Magic, and YA fantasy Court of Fives. Her particular focus is immersive worldbuilding and centering women in epic stories of adventure & transformative cultural change. She lives in Hawaii, where she paddles outrigger canoes and spoils her schnauzer. You can find her online at kateelliott.substack.com and @KateElliottSFF on Twitter.

DongWon Song is an agent at Howard Morhaim Literary Agency representing science fiction and fantasy for adults, young adult, and middle grade readers as well as select nonfiction. They were formerly an editor at Orbit, a product manager for an ebook startup, and have taught at institutions including Portland State University and New York University. They have a newsletter about the business at publishingishard.com. DongWon is Korean-American, trans, and nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. You can find them online at dongwonsong.com.