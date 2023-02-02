SFWA Market Report – February 2023

Welcome to the February edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Habitats Magazine

LatineLit

Monster Lairs

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine (Recently Opened)

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF) (Recently Opened)

FIYAH (Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)

Frivolous Comma

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Issues in Earth Science

Kangas Kahn Halloween Anthology

midnight & indigo

Nature: Futures

Reckoning

Samovar

Uncharted Magazine

Zooscape

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Augur

Gargantua (Permanent)

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast

Mysterion

Old Moon

Proton Reader

The Crawling Moon: Queer Tales of Inescapable Dread (Permanent)

The Deadlands

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holidays” theme ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Kangas Kahn Halloween Anthology permanently closes soon.

Monster Lairs‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: previously unpublished writers, ESL writers, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ writers, and other marginalized voices ends soon.

Orion’s Belt opens soon.

PodCastle opens soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. ou can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.