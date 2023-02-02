SFWA Market Report – February 2023
Welcome to the February edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Habitats Magazine
LatineLit
Monster Lairs
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine (Recently Opened)
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF) (Recently Opened)
FIYAH (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Frivolous Comma
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
Kangas Kahn Halloween Anthology
midnight & indigo
Nature: Futures
Reckoning
Samovar
Uncharted Magazine
Zooscape
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Augur
Gargantua (Permanent)
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast
Mysterion
Old Moon
Proton Reader
The Crawling Moon: Queer Tales of Inescapable Dread (Permanent)
The Deadlands
Upcoming Market Changes
Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holidays” theme ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Kangas Kahn Halloween Anthology permanently closes soon.
Monster Lairs‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: previously unpublished writers, ESL writers, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ writers, and other marginalized voices ends soon.
Orion’s Belt opens soon.
PodCastle opens soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. ou can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.