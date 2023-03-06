SFWA Market Report – March 2023
Welcome to the March edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Robotic Ambitions (Upcoming)
Small Wonders (Upcoming)
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Habitats Magazine
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
LatineLit
Little Blue Marble (Recently Opened)
Metastellar (Originals) (Recently Opened)
midnight & indigo
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt (Recently Opened)
PodCastle (Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Samovar
The Deadlands (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
Zooscape
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Augur
Cast of Wonders
Clarkesworld Magazine
Frivolous Comma
Kangas Kahn Halloween Anthology (Permanent)
Monster Lairs
Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction (Permanent)
Proton Reader
Uncanny
Worlds of Possibility
Other Opportunities
If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest
Upcoming Market Changes
Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” theme begins soon.
CatsCast‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors begins soon.
FIYAH‘s “Carnival” Theme ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission For Reprints that originally appeared in 2022 Anthologies and Collections begins soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. ou can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.