SFWA Market Report – March 2023

Welcome to the March edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Robotic Ambitions (Upcoming)

Small Wonders (Upcoming)

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine (Recently Opened)

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)

Habitats Magazine

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Issues in Earth Science

LatineLit

Little Blue Marble (Recently Opened)

Metastellar (Originals) (Recently Opened)

midnight & indigo

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt (Recently Opened)

PodCastle (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

The Deadlands (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

Zooscape

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Augur

Cast of Wonders

Clarkesworld Magazine

Frivolous Comma

Kangas Kahn Halloween Anthology (Permanent)

Monster Lairs

Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction (Permanent)

Proton Reader

Uncanny

Worlds of Possibility

Other Opportunities

If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” theme begins soon.

CatsCast‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors begins soon.

FIYAH‘s “Carnival” Theme ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission For Reprints that originally appeared in 2022 Anthologies and Collections begins soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. ou can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.