SFWA Nebula Conference Hotel Room Block Expiring & Programming Schedule Released!

If you’ve been waiting to decide if you’re going to the Nebula Conference, we hope you decide soon! Our conference hotel rate of $209 per night (plus taxes & fees) expires on April 25. After that date, all rooms at the Sheraton at Anaheim Resort for the in-person conference will increase dramatically.

Rooms at the conference rate for the Thursday before the conference are already sold out! While they are still available for Friday through Monday evening, those rooms may not last long either. They definitely won’t be available for $209 after April 25!

For those of you who have booked your rooms, thank you! However, if you elected to do so outside of our official block for any reason (e.g. you booked directly through the website or the hotel itself), please let events@sfwa.org know as soon as you can, just so we can provide the hotel with the most accurate numbers possible for our event.

Programming Schedule Released!

The 2023 Nebula Conference has now released its schedule of 60+ programming items, which can be viewed here. Programming will begin on Friday afternoon May 12, and our final event is the Nebula Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening on May 14. This professional development conference is for all authors and industry professionals within the science fiction, fantasy, and related genres and includes content geared toward creators working in games, comics, prose, poetry, and other mediums of storytelling.

Registration (whether online or in-person in Anaheim) includes access to the event, a year of access to recordings of many of the weekend’s panels, mentorship opportunities, the Nebula Awards ceremony, a conference Discord, and entry to our ongoing Nebula conference events–writing events, regular online panels, meetups, and more!

Questions about the conference or the ceremony can be directed to events@sfwa.org.

We hope to see you all on the Airship Nebula or in Anaheim!

The SFWA Events Team