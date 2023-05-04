SFWA Market Report – May 2023
Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction (Recently Opened)
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
Lightspeed (Recently Opened)
Little Blue Marble
midnight & indigo
Nature: Futures
Old Moon (Recently Opened)
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Samovar
Small Wonders
Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)
The Big Issue
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Cast of Wonders
Habitats Magazine
Impossible Worlds
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Martian Magazine
Monster Lairs (Permanent)
PodCastle
riddlebird
Robotic Ambitions (Permanent)
Strange Horizons
Upcoming Market Changes
Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” Theme begins and ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Escape Pod‘s Submission Window ends soon.
FIYAH‘s “Belonging” Theme (in collaboration with the Othering and Belonging Institute (OBI) at UC Berkeley) begins soon.
Lightspeed‘s General fantasy, short fiction ends soon.
Lightspeed‘s BIPOC-only science fiction, flash fiction begins and ends soon.
Lightspeed‘s General science fiction, flash fiction begins soon.
Old Moon‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Big Issue‘s Submission window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.