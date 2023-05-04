SFWA Market Report – May 2023

Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

The Cosmic Background

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction (Recently Opened)

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Issues in Earth Science

Lightspeed (Recently Opened)

Little Blue Marble

midnight & indigo

Nature: Futures

Old Moon (Recently Opened)

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders

Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)

The Big Issue

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Cast of Wonders

Habitats Magazine

Impossible Worlds

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Martian Magazine

Monster Lairs (Permanent)

PodCastle

riddlebird

Robotic Ambitions (Permanent)

Strange Horizons

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” Theme begins and ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Escape Pod‘s Submission Window ends soon.

FIYAH‘s “Belonging” Theme (in collaboration with the Othering and Belonging Institute (OBI) at UC Berkeley) begins soon.

Lightspeed‘s General fantasy, short fiction ends soon.

Lightspeed‘s BIPOC-only science fiction, flash fiction begins and ends soon.

Lightspeed‘s General science fiction, flash fiction begins soon.

Old Moon‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The Big Issue‘s Submission window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.