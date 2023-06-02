SFWA Market Report – June 2023
Welcome to the June edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
NPQ Magazine
Scissor Sisters: Sapphic Villains Anthology
Thyme Travellers
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Augur (Recently Opened)
Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book Worms (Recently Opened)
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
FIYAH (Recently Opened)
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Issues in Earth Science
Lightspeed (Recently Opened)
Little Blue Marble
midnight & indigo
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Samovar
The Big Issue
Uncharted Magazine
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Escape Pod
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Old Moon
Small Wonders
Solarpunk Magazine
The Cosmic Background
The Deadlands
Uncanny
Uncanny (Novellas)
Upcoming Market Changes
Augur‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: writers who are Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, Disabled, and/or Trans, who are also Canadian citizens/permanent residents and/or who are living within the settler-defined borders of the land colonially known as Canada for “Fancy and Fantasy” Theme ends soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Lightspeed‘s General science fiction, flash fiction ends soon.
Lightspeed‘s BIPOC-only fantasy, flash fiction begins and ends soon.
Lightspeed‘s General fantasy, flash fiction begins soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
NPQ Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
The Big Issue‘s Submission window ends soon.
The Cosmic Background opens soon.
Thyme Travellers‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots will be open for general submissions from July 17-31. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.