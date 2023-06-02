SFWA Market Report – June 2023

Welcome to the June edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

NPQ Magazine

Scissor Sisters: Sapphic Villains Anthology

Thyme Travellers

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Augur (Recently Opened)

Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book Worms (Recently Opened)

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

FIYAH (Recently Opened)

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Issues in Earth Science

Lightspeed (Recently Opened)

Little Blue Marble

midnight & indigo

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Samovar

The Big Issue

Uncharted Magazine

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Escape Pod

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Old Moon

Small Wonders

Solarpunk Magazine

The Cosmic Background

The Deadlands

Uncanny

Uncanny (Novellas)

Upcoming Market Changes

Augur‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: writers who are Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, Disabled, and/or Trans, who are also Canadian citizens/permanent residents and/or who are living within the settler-defined borders of the land colonially known as Canada for “Fancy and Fantasy” Theme ends soon.

Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Lightspeed‘s General science fiction, flash fiction ends soon.

Lightspeed‘s BIPOC-only fantasy, flash fiction begins and ends soon.

Lightspeed‘s General fantasy, flash fiction begins soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

NPQ Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

The Big Issue‘s Submission window ends soon.

The Cosmic Background opens soon.

Thyme Travellers‘s Submission Window ends soon.

