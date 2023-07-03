SFWA Market Report – July 2023
Welcome to the July edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Amplitudes: Stories of Queer and Trans Futurity
Another Name for Darkness
Embodied Exegesis: Transfeminine Cyberpunk Futures
Learning to be Human
Moving Across the Landscape in Search of an Idea (Upcoming)
Not Your Papi’s Utopia
Shadows on the Water
Spectrum: A Queer Neurodivergent Horror Anthology
We Are All Thieves of Somebody’s Future (Upcoming)
Why Didn’t You Just Leave (Upcoming)
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book Worms
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter (Recently Opened)
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)
If There’s Anyone Left (Recently Opened)
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
Lightspeed (Recently Opened)
Little Blue Marble
midnight & indigo
Mysterion (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PodCastle (Recently Opened)
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Samovar
Scissor Sisters: Sapphic Villains Anthology
Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)
The Cosmic Background (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
ZNB Presents (Recently Opened)
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Augur
Baffling Magazine
Cast of Wonders
Issues in Earth Science
Martian Magazine
NPQ Magazine
The Big Issue
Thyme Travellers (Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
Another Name for Darkness‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Embodied Exegesis: Transfeminine Cyberpunk Futures‘s Submission Window begins soon.
FIYAH‘s “Belonging” Theme (in collaboration with the Othering and Belonging Institute (OBI) at UC Berkeley) ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
If There’s Anyone Left‘s Submission Window ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Learning to be Human permanently closes soon.
Lightspeed‘s General fantasy, flash fiction ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Not Your Papi’s Utopia permanently closes soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission For Reprints that originally appeared in 2023 Anthologies and Collections ends soon.
Shadows on the Water permanently closes soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Taco Bell Quarterly temporarily closes soon.
The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: previously unpublished writers, ESL writers, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ writers, and other marginalized voices begins soon.
Why Didn’t You Just Leave‘s Submission Window begins soon.
ZNB Presents‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots will be open for general submissions from July 17-31. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.