SFWA Market Report – July 2023

Welcome to the July edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Amplitudes: Stories of Queer and Trans Futurity

Another Name for Darkness

Embodied Exegesis: Transfeminine Cyberpunk Futures

Learning to be Human

Moving Across the Landscape in Search of an Idea (Upcoming)

Not Your Papi’s Utopia

Shadows on the Water

Spectrum: A Queer Neurodivergent Horror Anthology

We Are All Thieves of Somebody’s Future (Upcoming)

Why Didn’t You Just Leave (Upcoming)

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book Worms

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter (Recently Opened)

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

If There’s Anyone Left (Recently Opened)

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

Lightspeed (Recently Opened)

Little Blue Marble

midnight & indigo

Mysterion (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PodCastle (Recently Opened)

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Samovar

Scissor Sisters: Sapphic Villains Anthology

Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)

The Cosmic Background (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

ZNB Presents (Recently Opened)

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Augur

Baffling Magazine

Cast of Wonders

Issues in Earth Science

Martian Magazine

NPQ Magazine

The Big Issue

Thyme Travellers (Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Another Name for Darkness‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Embodied Exegesis: Transfeminine Cyberpunk Futures‘s Submission Window begins soon.

FIYAH‘s “Belonging” Theme (in collaboration with the Othering and Belonging Institute (OBI) at UC Berkeley) ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

If There’s Anyone Left‘s Submission Window ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Learning to be Human permanently closes soon.

Lightspeed‘s General fantasy, flash fiction ends soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Not Your Papi’s Utopia permanently closes soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission For Reprints that originally appeared in 2023 Anthologies and Collections ends soon.

Shadows on the Water permanently closes soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Taco Bell Quarterly temporarily closes soon.

The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: previously unpublished writers, ESL writers, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ writers, and other marginalized voices begins soon.

Why Didn’t You Just Leave‘s Submission Window begins soon.

ZNB Presents‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots will be open for general submissions from July 17-31. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.