Available July 27–August 17: The SFWA “Take No Prisoners” StoryBundle!

*PLEASE NOTE* The StoryBundle release has been delayed by one day to MIDNIGHT July 27 Eastern Time.

Starting July 27, SFWA’s newest fantasy StoryBundle, “Take No Prisoners,” is available for purchase! This StoryBundle offers a large selection of ebooks from independent and small press fantasy writers at one low price, and can be purchased at https://storybundle.com/sfwa. It’s only available for a limited time, so make your purchase before August 17!

The “Take No Prisoners” StoryBundle features 13 novels with plenty of adventure, magic, unlikely heroes, and otherworldly creatures to keep you immersed in different worlds for days. Highlights include The Stones of Resurrection, Book 1 in Tameri Etherton’s Song of the Swords romantic fantasy series, Nebula Award-nominated Metropolitan by Walter Jon Williams, and She’s the One Who Thinks Too Much by fantasy powerhouse S.R. Cronin.

SFWA StoryBundles are collections of ebooks offered at a discounted price and curated by the SFWA Independent Authors Committee. The committee had the pleasure of sorting through a hundred excellent books as they narrowed the selection down to these thirteen special stories.

Readers decide what price you want to pay. For $5 (or more, if you’re feeling generous), you’ll get the core bundle of four books in any ebook format available—WORLDWIDE!

Shadows of Insurrection by Vanessa McClaren-Wray

The Ring and the Flag by William L. Hahn

She’s the One Who Thinks Too Much by S.R. Cronin

Baba Ali and the Clockwork Djinn by Danielle Ackley-McPhail & Day Al-Mohamed

If you’re willing to spend $20, you’ll get all four of the core books, plus these NINE additional books, for a total of thirteen!

A Lonely Magic by S.J. Wynde

Duster by Adam Stemple

In Veritas by C.J. Lavigne

Metropolitan by Walter Jon Williams

No Demons But Us by A.S. Etaski

Sasharia en Garde by Sherwood Smith

The Runemaster Homicide by Dan Jolley

The Stones of Resurrection by Tameri Etherton

Thorfinn and the Witch’s Curse by Jay Veleso Batista

Once August 17 passes, this particular collection will never be available again. Readers will gain a rich collection of fantasy and can opt to donate part of their purchase price to support SFWA’s ongoing work to promote and support speculative fiction genres and writers across the globe.

Questions about the StoryBundle can be directed to the Independent Authors Committee at Storybundle@SFWA.org.