SFWA Market Report – August 2023

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Folk Horror

Little Bastards (Upcoming)

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Amplitudes: Stories of Queer and Trans Futurity

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book Worms

Clarkesworld Magazine

Embodied Exegesis: Transfeminine Cyberpunk Futures (Recently Opened)

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Ghoulish Tales (Recently Opened)

Infinite Horrors

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)

Little Blue Marble

midnight & indigo

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

Reckoning

Samovar

Spectrum: A Queer Neurodivergent Horror Anthology

The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

Why Didn’t You Just Leave (Recently Opened)

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Another Name for Darkness (Permanent)

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores

Diabolical Plots

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine (Permanent)

FIYAH

If There’s Anyone Left

Learning to be Human (Permanent)

Lightspeed

Mysterion

Not Your Papi’s Utopia (Permanent)

PodCastle

PseudoPod

Scissor Sisters: Sapphic Villains Anthology (Permanent)

Shadows on the Water (Permanent)

Solarpunk Magazine

Space Fantasy Magazine (Permanent)

Taco Bell Quarterly

The Cosmic Background

ZNB Presents

Upcoming Market Changes

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Folk Horror permanently closes soon.

Ghoulish Tales temporarily closes soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.

Spectrum: A Queer Neurodivergent Horror Anthology‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: previously unpublished writers, ESL writers, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ writers, and other marginalized voices ends soon.

The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Why Didn’t You Just Leave‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.