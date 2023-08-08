SFWA Market Report – August 2023
Welcome to the August edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Folk Horror
Little Bastards (Upcoming)
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Amplitudes: Stories of Queer and Trans Futurity
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book Worms
Clarkesworld Magazine
Embodied Exegesis: Transfeminine Cyberpunk Futures (Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Ghoulish Tales (Recently Opened)
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Islandia Journal
khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)
Little Blue Marble
midnight & indigo
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
Reckoning
Samovar
Spectrum: A Queer Neurodivergent Horror Anthology
The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
Why Didn’t You Just Leave (Recently Opened)
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Another Name for Darkness (Permanent)
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores
Diabolical Plots
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine (Permanent)
FIYAH
If There’s Anyone Left
Learning to be Human (Permanent)
Lightspeed
Mysterion
Not Your Papi’s Utopia (Permanent)
PodCastle
PseudoPod
Scissor Sisters: Sapphic Villains Anthology (Permanent)
Shadows on the Water (Permanent)
Solarpunk Magazine
Space Fantasy Magazine (Permanent)
Taco Bell Quarterly
The Cosmic Background
ZNB Presents
Upcoming Market Changes
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Folk Horror permanently closes soon.
Ghoulish Tales temporarily closes soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.
Spectrum: A Queer Neurodivergent Horror Anthology‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: previously unpublished writers, ESL writers, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ writers, and other marginalized voices ends soon.
The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Why Didn’t You Just Leave‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.