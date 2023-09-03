SFWA Market Report – September 2023

Welcome to the September edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Cybearpunk Anthology

Nightmare Diaries

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Amplitudes: Stories of Queer and Trans Futurity

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book Worms

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Embodied Exegesis: Transfeminine Cyberpunk Futures

Escape Pod (Recently Opened)

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Infinite Worlds

Islandia Journal

midnight & indigo

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

Reckoning

Samovar

Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Crimson Bones (Permanent)

Folk Horror (Permanent)

Ghoulish Tales

Impossible Worlds

Infinite Horrors (Permanent)

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Little Blue Marble

PseudoPod

Spectrum: A Queer Neurodivergent Horror Anthology (Permanent)

The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird

Why Didn’t You Just Leave (Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Book Worms temporarily closes soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.

Cybearpunk Anthology permanently closes soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Little Bastards‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Little Bastards‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and marginalized writers begins soon.

Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.

Nightmare Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors begins and ends soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. David will be leading a seminar Decoding the Submission Grinder through Apex Book Company on September 23. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.