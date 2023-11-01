SFWA Market Report – November 2023

Welcome to the November edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Last-Ditch

Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Urban Stories

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Assemble Artifacts Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Death in the Mouth Anthology Series

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Familiars

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)

I Want That Twink OBLITERATED!

Interstellar Flight Magazine (Flash Fiction) (Recently Opened)

Islandia Journal

midnight & indigo

Nature: Futures

Nightmare Diaries

PodCastle (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders (Recently Opened)

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

We Are All Thieves of Somebody’s Future (Recently Opened)

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Amplitudes: Stories of Queer and Trans Futurity (Permanent)

Beyond the Bounds of Infinity (Permanent)

Dark Matter Magazine (Permanent)

DreamForge Anvil

Embodied Exegesis: Transfeminine Cyberpunk Futures (Permanent)

FIYAH

Inclusive Future Magazine

Metastellar (Originals)

riddlebird

The Off-Season: An Anthology of Coastal New Weird (Permanent)

Uncanny

Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series (Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Death in the Mouth Anthology Series permanently closes soon.

FIYAH‘s Submission window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.

The Map of Lost Places‘s Submission Window begins soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The final selections for the July Diabolical Plots window should be going out any day now! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.