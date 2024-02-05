SFWA Market Report – February 2024

Welcome to the February edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Fear of Clowns

Super Canucks: An anthology of small-town Canadian superheroes

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Abyss & Apex (Recently Opened)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Anansi

Apex Magazine (Recently Opened)

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Augur (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)

Islandia Journal

khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)

Lightspeed (Recently Opened)

Medusa

Moving Across the Landscape in Search of an Idea (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Odin

Old Moon (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

Tales & Feathers (Recently Opened)

The Cosmic Background (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Urban Stories

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

FIYAH

Gamut Magazine

Last-Ditch (Permanent)

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast

Mermaids Monthly (Permanent)

Mysterion

Nightmare Magazine

Pride Quarterly (Permanent)

Small Wonders

Solarpunk Magazine

Strange Horizons

The Arcanist (Permanent)

The Deadlands

Upcoming Market Changes

Abyss & Apex‘s Submission window ends soon.

Anansi permanently closes soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Augur‘s Translations OR Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC, trans, and/or disabled and Canadian citizens/permanent residents and/or those who are living within the settler-defined border of the land colonially known as Canada ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Halloween” Theme ends soon.

CatsCast‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

FIYAH‘s “Disabilities” theme begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Open Submission Window ends soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups begins soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Medusa permanently closes soon.

Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.

Odin permanently closes soon.

Orion’s Belt opens soon.

PodCastle opens soon.

Tales & Feathers‘s Translations OR Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC, trans, and/or disabled writers ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.