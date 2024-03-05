SFWA Market Report – March 2024

Welcome to the March edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Long Division: Stories of Social Decay, Societal Collapse, and Bad Manners (Upcoming)

Stranger

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fear of Clowns

FIYAH (Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)

Ghoulish Tales (Recently Opened)

Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)

Islandia Journal

Metastellar (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Moving Across the Landscape in Search of an Idea

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt (Recently Opened)

PodCastle (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

Super Canucks: An anthology of small-town Canadian superheroes

The Cosmic Background

The Deadlands (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Urban Stories

Worlds of Possibility (Recently Opened)

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Abyss & Apex

Adi

Anansi (Permanent)

Augur

Cast of Wonders

CatsCast

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Medusa (Permanent)

Odin (Permanent)

Old Moon

Tales & Feathers

Uncanny

Upcoming Market Changes

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Fear of Clowns permanently closes soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Ghoulish Tales temporarily closes soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups ends soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Open Submission Window begins soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window: Flash Fiction Only begins soon.

Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.

Moving Across the Landscape in Search of an Idea‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PodCastle temporarily closes soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window for Reprints that originally appeared or will appear in 2024 begins soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors, for the theme “Colorful Roots” begins soon.

Stranger‘s Submission window ends soon.

Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Urban Stories permanently closes soon.

Worlds of Possibility temporarily closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.