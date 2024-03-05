SFWA Market Report – March 2024
Welcome to the March edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Long Division: Stories of Social Decay, Societal Collapse, and Bad Manners (Upcoming)
Stranger
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fear of Clowns
FIYAH (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)
Ghoulish Tales (Recently Opened)
Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)
Islandia Journal
Metastellar (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Moving Across the Landscape in Search of an Idea
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt (Recently Opened)
PodCastle (Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Samovar
Super Canucks: An anthology of small-town Canadian superheroes
The Cosmic Background
The Deadlands (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Urban Stories
Worlds of Possibility (Recently Opened)
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Abyss & Apex
Adi
Anansi (Permanent)
Augur
Cast of Wonders
CatsCast
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Medusa (Permanent)
Odin (Permanent)
Old Moon
Tales & Feathers
Uncanny
Upcoming Market Changes
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Fear of Clowns permanently closes soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Ghoulish Tales temporarily closes soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups ends soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Open Submission Window begins soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window: Flash Fiction Only begins soon.
Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.
Moving Across the Landscape in Search of an Idea‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PodCastle temporarily closes soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window for Reprints that originally appeared or will appear in 2024 begins soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors, for the theme “Colorful Roots” begins soon.
Stranger‘s Submission window ends soon.
Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Urban Stories permanently closes soon.
Worlds of Possibility temporarily closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.