SFWA Awards 2024 Givers Fund Grants!

The Grants Committee of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) has awarded 34 organizations, activities, and public interest programs with Givers Fund Grants. These micro-grants ranged from $375 to $2900 each, for use for projects taking place in 2024. The total amount given this year was $28,915.

Givers Fund Grants are intended to aid projects that align with SFWA’s mission to promote, advance, and support science fiction and fantasy writing around the world. This fund is made possible with the generosity of donors from our community and partnerships within the publishing landscape.

We’d like to thank all of our donors who help make this program a reality. If you’d like to donate to this endeavor or another SFWA charitable fund, please do so at www.sfwa.org/donate.

The recipients of the 2024 SFWA Givers Fund Grants are as follows:

Ad Astra Institute for Science Fiction & the Speculative

Imagination

Arisia, Inc.

Arizona State University Interplanetary Initiative

Association of Nigerian Authors, Bayelsa State Chapter

Black Science Fiction Society

Clarion West

Dream Foundry

Firkin Press

GigaNotoSaurus

If This Goes On (Don’t Panic) podcast

Jericho Town Library

Maryland Writers’ Association

Muslim Arc

Red Ogre Review

Santa Clara City Library Foundation and Friends

Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association

Space Cowboy Books

Superstars Writing Seminars

The Rocket Words Society (Can*Con)

The Story Hour

University City Public Library

University of Wyoming (Launchpad)

Willamette Writers

Writing Excuses

Please join us in congratulating all the 2024 Givers Fund Grant recipients, and in supporting the projects they are undertaking to elevate the speculative fiction genres and their writers. Applications are always open for Givers Fund Grants, and previous recipients are welcome to reapply. The deadline to apply for our 2025 awards is October 1, 2024.

To learn more about all of SFWA’s benevolent funds, head here.