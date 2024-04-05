In Memoriam: James A. Moore

James A. Moore (03 September 1965 – 27 March 2024) was a prolific, versatile, and award-winning horror, dark fantasy, comic, and game writer. He crafted a diverse set of multi-media and beloved works over three decades, from his debut novel Hell-Storm through his Tides of War and Seven Forges series and including Bram Stoker Award finalists, Serenity Falls and Bloodstained Oz, co-written with Christopher Golden. He was an editor on The Twisted Book of Shadows, a winner of the Shirley Jackson Award.

Moore really loved writing, telling stories, and worldbuilding, and developing characters with flaws—as well as the ability to change. And as much as his thrilling stories, Moore was known for his heart. He smiled and laughed without reservation and encouraged others to do so. He was also known for exhorting writers to actually write, providing a model of productivity.

Writer and designer Richard Dansky notes, “Jim was one of the most generous souls I have ever met. It was not enough for him to do his own, excellent writing, but he also took every opportunity to encourage and lift up other writers, whether they be friends or complete strangers. A ferocious master of horror on the page, he was a kind, loving, and beloved pillar of the horror community off it.”

Writer and poet Linda Addison remembers, “The first time I met Jim years ago at Necon I was in total fan mode, because I knew about his writing. He wanted to know if I was a writer and what kind of writing I did. Before many knew about my writing, Jim believed in me. He happily shared any advice, answered all questions and declared writing got done by sitting down and doing it. He knew how to make others feel seen. No matter what he was going through, Jim never complained, and always asked, with a smile: ‘What are you working on?’ He was a Master Class in how to be a kind, caring human. I hold close to my heart treasured memories of Jim forever.”

SFWA President Jeffe Kennedy says, “Jim was kind to me when I was a newbie author entering the SFF community. He treated me, this girly-girl from the romance world, with unfailing respect from the very beginning. His blog series on his first wife’s illness and passing, Dinner for One, touched so many people with its honesty and authenticity. Jim was the best of human beings and will be greatly missed by me, personally, along with a bereft community.”

James A. Moore lived 58 years.